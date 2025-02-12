How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

12 February 2025, 15:00

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?
How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

What is the age gap between Elma Pazar and Sammy Root? Here are their ages and why their age gap has caused controversy.

It's no secret that The Only Way Is Essex stars Elma Pazar and Sammy Root knew each other before they were reunited on Love Island All Stars in 2025, but Elma has been open about how their age gap stopped her from ever pursing anything romantic with Sammy before the villa.

Despite their age gap, Elma and Sammy have been going strong ever since the first night he entered the villa as a bombshell and whisked her off to the hideaway retreat alongside Danielle Sellers and Curtis Pritchard.

However, with Elma in her early thirties and Sammy in his early twenties, the age gap has been niggling away at them and when the other islanders had the chance to ask the public their opinion, they jumped at the opportunity.

But the result revealed that the majority of viewers thought it would be a problem outside of the villa. So, how big is their age gap?

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

Elma and Sammy are in a couple of All Stars
Elma and Sammy are in a couple of All Stars. Picture: ITV

What is the age gap between Elma and Sammy?

Elma is 32 years old and was just 26 the first time she was on Love Island for season 5 in 2019. Whereas Sammy is 23 years old and he was 22 on his first season of Love Island for season 10 in 2023.

Therefore Elma and Sammy's age gap is nine years. When Grace and Luca asked the public, 'will the age gap between Sammy and Elma come between them on the outside?' the result was 52% said yes and 48% said no.

Grace explained how she wanted to ask the question as Elma had been open with the girls about being concerned by the age gap. Elma agreed, saying: "I wouldn't have dated Sammy on the outside."

Elma and Sammy are said to have known each other since 2023
Elma and Sammy are said to have known each other since 2023. Picture: ITV

While it was almost a 50-50 result, they were still a little bit upset about it but Sammy said: "Statistically, like if I saw that I'd think the same but people don't know our connection like we do."

Grace said she "couldn't fault" the connection they had in the villa even though there was a nine year age gap between them.

How long have Elma and Sammy known each other?

Elma and Sammy's history dates back to 2023, before Sammy even joined TOWIE, as it was reported by multiple outlets that they were dating.

However, this was never confirmed and judging by what they've said on All Stars it looks like, despite fancying each other, they never crossed that line before the show.

