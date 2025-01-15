Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on
15 January 2025, 21:00
Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa, but who is she, what series was she on and who has she dated?
Elma Pazar has made her grand return to the Love Island villa after only a short stint the first time around and this time she's hoping to find her Mr. Right.
Gracing our screens alongside the likes of returning islanders Marcel Somerville, Gabby Allen, Kaz Crossley and more, Elma said she's ready to give All Stars all she's got.
Ahead of her return to the villa, Elma said: "I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time. My time was cut short the first time round and who knows, I could be the next Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) or Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare)."
Nearly six years since her debut, Elma joked that her only claim to fame was walking in with Maura Higgins in series five, but now she's feeling more confident and has a new outlook towards dating.
So here’s everything you need to know as Elma embarks on her second quest for love in the villa.
Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split
Love Island All Stars Marcel Somerville: Age, exes, son, wife, height and what series he was on
What series of Love Island was Elma Pazar on before All Stars?
Elma Pazar first showed her face in the Love Island villa in 2019 on series five. She shared the screen with fellow All Stars season 2 contestants Curtis Pritchard and India Reynolds.
But sadly for the Love Island babe, Elma only lasted six days the first time around in the villa. She arrived as a bombshell on day 10, and was voted out on day 16.
As her stint on the show was only brief, Elma didn’t develop too much of a rapport with any of the boys on the show, only officially coupling up with Anton Danyluk.
The pair were denied the chance to continue their romance in the villa after being voted one of the series’ least compatible couples, which saw Elma dumped from the island.
How old is Elma Pazar?
Elma was 26 when she took part in the 2019 season and is now 31 years old.
Who is Elma Pazar’s ex-boyfriend?
The lash technician hasn’t had any particularly public romances, but it was rumoured she had a brief fling with The Only Way is Essex star James ‘Diags’ Bennewith after joining the cast in 2022.
Does Elma Pazar have Instagram?
She sure does, you follower her here: @elmapazar
