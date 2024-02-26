Are Love Island All Stars Couple Sophie Piper And Josh Ritchie Still Together?

Joshua Ritchie and Sophie Piper met on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2/Sophie Piper/Instagram

Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie were a favourite couple amongst viewers – but are they still together?

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie came third on Love Island All Stars, the first spin-off show for iconic Islanders, and their natural connection won them hoards of fans.

After they left the villa with the rest of their co-stars such as Tom Clare and Molly Smith, Callum Jones and Jess Gale, Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran, and Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, Sophie and Josh looked so loved up.

But are they still together now? What have they said about their relationship? Let’s take a look.

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie had a date night after returning to the UK. Picture: Sophie Piper/Instagram

Are Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie still together?

Sophie and Josh are still together! In fact, it seems they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend just days after returning home.

A week after All Stars wrapped, Sophie’s half sister Rochelle Humes spilled while hosting This Morning that she’d even been introduced to Josh.

Rochelle explained: “I was like is it serious? Like how do these things work? I can’t talk to her whilst she’s in a villa so I’m like ‘yeah but, do you actually like him?’ And then she said, ‘can I bring him over on Sunday?‘“

During the Love Island final, Josh confessed he wanted Sophie to be his girlfriend but he wanted to introduce her to his family and friends first. If he’s met Sophie’s family, who she’s extremely close with, we’re taking that as a sign they’ve made things official.

Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie made the All Stars final. Picture: ITV2

It looked like they also had time for a date night as well as meeting Sophie’s family the weekend after the show wrapped, as Sophie documented their weekend in London where they got to have a first proper date night together in a luxury hotel.

Although they didn’t win All Stars, receiving 15% of the public vote, Sophie and Josh had a lot of support from the public and were declared ‘the real winners’ by the thousands of fans who backed them.

During the Valentine’s Day dates the couple didn’t hold back in expressing their feelings toward each other, with Sophie saying she had a ‘better time’ on the show second time around.

