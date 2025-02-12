Love Island fans spot brutal forgotten detail in Elma and Curtis' All Stars row

Love Island fans shocked brutal moment in Elma and Curtis' All Stars row wasn't addressed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars fans have called the cast hypocritical for ignoring two things Elma said when arguing with Curtis.

Things have been heating up on Love Island All Stars and we aren't just talking about the South African sun. Producers added in a brand new feature in which the islanders could directly ask the public yes or no questions about their own couple and the other couples.

After sitting down for a meal of steak and chips, the revelations led into heated rows among multiple islanders - with Luca Bish cleverly trying diffuse arguments by jesting, "there's enough beef on the table".

But the episode ended with Elma Pazar and Curtis Pritchard getting heated over Elma and Sammy Root asking the public if Curtis and Ekin-Su were the weakest couple. The result came back in favour of Curtis and Ekin with 65% voting no and just 35% answering yes.

When the result was revealed, Elma turned to Curtis and said: "So the question did need to be asked Curtis, f--- off mate."

Elma and Curtis row over dinner on Love Island: All Stars

When her response was met with disdain by her fellow islanders, she backtracked and said: "Well then, shut up is what I meant."

But now, as fans' start to turn on the Essex girlie they've said it's unfair that the villa didn't have a stronger reaction to her comments after they were upset at Harriett telling Casey O'Gorman to shut his "f---ing mouth" in an previous game.

Harriett's comments have even driven a wedge between her friendship with childhood bestie Luca, who told her he couldn't defend what she'd said.

Taking to X, one viewer said: "So Elma just said f--- off and shut up within thirty seconds of each other & everyone’s on mute? Justice for Harriet."

Someone replied to the post saying: "LITCH IM ACC FUMING".

They've also brought up how Grace Jackson has said it in arguments before, notably with Omar Nyame who she told to "shut the f--- up" during spin the bottle, but it hasn't been picked up by other islanders.

Elma and Curtis had a heated row, Curtis told her to "take a chill pill". Picture: ITV

Commenters went on to bring up how Casey also refused to let Catherine Agbaje speak during the dinner and wasn't faced with criticism.

Someone wrote: "And Casey telling Catherine “No, I’m not letting you speak” when he cut her off after he asked them to explain and she was trying to… u can’t make this sh-- up".

It's safe to say it was an intense episode but some viewers think push back against Elma could come in tonight's episode as the show ended when she told Curtis: "If you want to find something to do, go and make a f---ing coffee, leave me alone."

“Go make a coffee and leave me alone” Elma omg #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/du0kxUty6q — Love Island Reactions ❤️ (@da1lymemes) February 11, 2025

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITX.

