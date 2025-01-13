Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on

Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Curtis Pritchard has made his return to the villa in Love Island All Stars, but who is he, what series was he on and who has he dated?

The second series of Love Island All Stars is finally here, and this time 2019’s Curtis Pritchard is back in the villa.

Ahead of the show, Cutis revealed his excitement about returning to the villa for All Stars, saying that he felt ready to give the island another go. He said: “I feel like I’m in a different stage in my life.

“The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven’t found my true love… that sounds so cheesy doesn’t it.”

Before he even made a name for himself on the reality show, Curtis was already familiar to some thanks to his previous role on Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars. But now six years have passed and he’s back for round two, so here’s everything you need to know as he re-enters the villa.

Curtis Pritchard is heading back in the villa. Picture: ITV2

What series of Love Island was Curtis on before All Stars?

Curtis first appeared on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019 - often lauded as one of the show's most popular series - and appeared alongside the winning couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, as well as runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

First arriving as a bombshell to the villa, Curtis initially coupled up with Amy Hart - until things went south during Casa Amor week and they eventually split.

The professional dancer ultimately managed to make his way into the final before leaving the villa in fourth place alongside his then-partner Maura Higgins.

How old is Curtis Pritchard?

Curtis Pritchard made quite a splash during his first season of Love Island, aged just 23 at the time, thanks to his infamous break up with Amy Hart and his former relationship with Maura Higgins. But now Curtis is returning to the villa aged 28.

What happened between Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins?

After making it to the finals, Curtis and Maura continued their romance outside of the show for another nine months - that is, until things took a turn for the worst.

Things quickly went south between the pair after rumours surfaced that Curtis had cheated on Maura, which he strongly denied.

By March 2020 Maura confirmed they had split up, writing on Instagram at the time: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a break up and no bad feeling on either side. We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be, and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Alamy

Who is Curtis Pritchard's ex-girlfriend?

Following his split from Maura in 2020, he sparked up a brief romance with dance Amber Pierson later that year.

His only other confirmed relationship has been with Sophie Sheridan, who he met in 2021 and reportedly started dating in 2022. However, he found himself mired in controversy after it emerged that he allegedly broke up with her last year so he could appear on All Stars 2025.

A source told the tabloids at the time: "Curtis split from Sophie a few weeks ago after the pair decided they were better off as friends."

At the time of writing Curtis' Instagram still contains multiple pictures of him and Sophie.

Curtis Pritchard had been dating Sophie Sheridan. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Who is Curtis Pritchard's brother AJ?

AJ Pritchard is the older brother of Curtis and is also known for his appearances across television.

AJ, aged 30, has previously appeared on Hollyoaks, SAS Who Dares Wins and I’m A Celebrity in 2020. Just like his younger brother, AJ is also a professional dancer and choreographer.

What TV shows has Love Island's Curtis Pritchard been in?

Before he was on Love Island for the first time in 2019, Curtis was a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars from 2017.

He and his brother AJ, who is also a professional dancer, were guest choreographers on RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 after his Love Island stint. In the same year he appeared on The Boxer and The Ballroom Dancer a show which saw him and fellow Love Island star Tommy Fury swap careers.

Following his split from Maura, Curtis gave dating shows another chance and featured on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion in 2020. However, what fans hail as his most infamous career move was when he and his brother made their acting debut and starred on the soap opera Hollyoaks in 2021.

Curtis was also on the first-ever series of the spin off show Love Island Games, where he and Maura famously had an awkward run-in during his social media exit interview.

11. when Curtis from Love Island went on Hollyoaks and gave us this GCSE drama performance pic.twitter.com/lat5t9YyI9 — thediyora.bluesky.social (@thediyora) December 29, 2021

How tall is Curtis Pritchard?

As one of the taller boys in the villa Curtis proved a popular choice back in 2019, measuring in feet at 6"2.

Does Curtis have Instagram?

He sure does, and you can follow him at: @curtispritchard12

