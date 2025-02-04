Curtis Pritchard's Love Island 'game plan' revealed by 'psychologically traumatised' ex-girlfriend

Curtis Pritchard's Love Island 'game plan' revealed. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Curtis Pritchard's ex-girlfriend Sophie Sheridan has come forward and made some strong accusations against the Love Island star.

While Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have been bringing all the drama to the Love Island All Stars villa with their fiery on-again off-again relationship, Curtis' ex-girlfriend Sophie Sheridan has given a tell-all about the ins and outs of their 3 year romance.

Ahead of Curtis' All Stars stint, it was alleged that he had broken up with his girlfriend at the time just to appear on All Stars. Now, Sophie has claimed that it is the truth and it's not the first time he's pulled a stunt like this. She's claimed he asked her to fake their breakup before he appeared on Love Island Games in 2023.

Speaking to the tabloids she said: "When he was on Love Island Games it was so difficult but he convinced me to pretend we weren’t together anymore because he needed the money for our future."

Curtis and ex-girlfriend Sophie. Picture: Instagram

"Everyone thinks if you’ve been on Love Island you’re filthy rich, but that’s not the case, so I felt pressure to go along with his plan," Sophie said.

She explained that when he returned from Love Island Games, they resumed their relationship but she alleged that it has left her with "psychological trauma".

The performer said: "It was very tough for a long time after he got back from filming The Games. It’s like psychological trauma and, to be honest, I don’t really think I’m over it yet.

"He knew I would never have let him put me through that again, so when Love Island All Stars casting came around again, it was a convenient timing for him to announce he had broken up with me."

Curtis Pritchard on All Stars. Picture: ITV

"Since Curtis has been on All Stars, I have been getting so many messages from people begging me not to get back with him again because they think that’s what I did after Love Island Games. But that is not what happened," she began explaining.

"We were together for almost three years and only just broke up in October. If he hadn’t been so disrespectful towards me and our relationship, then I wouldn’t feel the need to finally tell the truth."

When Curtis first entered All Stars, he admitted to Maya Jama that he had only been single for four months, but according to Sophie's timeline it was two.

Sophie and Curtis met in 2021 and announced they were dating in 2022. At the time of writing, Curtis still has pictures with Sophie on his socials.

She went on to reveal that Curtis is apparently "obsessed" with the idea of being a millionaire by 30 and is using the TV show to further his career.

Revealing his "game plan", she said: "I know his game plan because we spoke about it previously. I think his view is, ‘It’s a job so I’m going to give them the best show possible’. For Curtis, going on All Stars is motivated by money and boosting his career.

"He wants to be a millionaire by the time he’s 30 and is obsessed with fame. He loves people knowing who he is, and he also wants the money that comes with that.

Sophie went on: "I think he’s very unhappy within himself and is focusing on fame and money to distract himself from that. With Ekin-Su it’s a really weird match, especially because she said that she’s friends with his ex [Maura], but I think he’ll probably try to stay with her throughout.

"She’s a big character and he knows he’ll get air time. I think she can handle herself though. She’s strong and feisty, but she should know he’s definitely not in there to find true love."

Ekin-Su and Curtis are coupled up on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Sophie has said she doesn't love Curtis anymore but has found it hard while he's been on All Stars.

She explained: It’s like the wool was pulled over my eyes but now I’m out of the relationship I can finally see clearly. I don’t love him any more and I don’t want to be with him. He doesn’t deserve my kindness.

"It’s just been hard reliving it all over again now that he’s on All Stars. It does hurt me that he’s been so disrespectful."

