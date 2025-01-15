Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Bombshells, love triangles and shock recouplings all threaten the Love Island All Star cast so who is currently partnered up with who? Here's the latest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars 2025 has returned to our TV screens with plenty of relationship drama from the start as we're already watching things heat up and get complicated between the couples.

The likes of Olivia Hawkins, Kaz Crossley, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen are putting the hard graft in straight away in order to find The One this series but of course, with the continuous drop of bombshells and shock re-couplings, things can get pretty messy.

To kick-start the series, Love Island presenter Maya Jama revealed the original cast would not get to choose their couples as the public had already decided for them. With that, she also dropped shock contestant number one in the form of Ekin-Su who could steal the man of whoever she liked.

Then, just 24 hours after launch show, Casey O'Gorman returned to the villa of love for the third time, also with his sights set on finding the right girl.

Olivia Hawkins and Luca Bish have been coupled up by the public. Picture: ITV2

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars?

Drama, love triangles, new faces and old flames, we'll admit it's become quite difficult to keep up with the latest couples and who is partnered with who in the Love Island villa right now. So to make things easier, here are the current All Star couples:

Olivia Hawkins and Luca Bish

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville

India Reynolds and Scott Thomas

Ekin- Su and Curtis Pritchard

Elma Pazar and Ronnie Vint

Catherine Agbaje and Nas Majeed

Kaz Crossley - Single

Casy O'Gorman - single

Of course, things move fast in Love Island and it won't be long until the contestants are given the opportunity to pick their partner for themselves. With two singles in the villa too, there's always a chance they're going to steal your guy or girl before you've even had the chance to get to know them.

Watch this space and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest Love Island All Stars 2025 couples.

Scott Thomas is seeing if his friendship with India Reynolds can blossom into love. Picture: ITV2

Read more about Love Island here: