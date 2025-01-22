Love Island All Stars Catherine Agbaje: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Catherine Agbaje is back for All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

With another year of Love Island All Stars underway, who is this year’s contestant Catherine Agbaje and what series was she on before?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Catherine Agbaje has made her Love Island comeback and is on the hunt for a second chance at love in the All Stars.

Her first time around in the island came to an abrupt end after she was dumped alongside partner Elom Ahlijah-Wilson on day 38. But now she’s back, featuring alongside the likes of Ron Hall, Scott Thomas, Tina Stinnes and Kaz Crossley. Could she go all the way?

Ahead of her entrance into the show, asked why she wanted to head in again she said: “I want to find love again, I want to give it another shot because it works!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Catherine, from her age and ex-boyfriends to which series she was previously on.

Catherine Agbaje on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series was of Love Island was Catherine Agbaje on before All Stars?

Catherine Agbaje, a former real estate agent, first appeared on Love Island on series 10 in the summer of 2023. She graced the screen alongside series winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root, but also runners-up Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo.

During her stint in the villa, Catherine spent a good chunk of time striking up a romance with the show’s Scott van-der-Sluis. That is, until she made a pivot for Elom Ahlijah-Wilsonon during Casa Amor week.

She returned from the week away with Elom only for the pair to later get dumped.

How old is Catherine Agbaje?

Catherine is Love Island All Stars season 2's youngest islander. She was just 22 when she first appeared on the show, and now she’s returned aged 24.

What happened between Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson?

The couple confirmed just days after leaving the villa that they had split. Catherine Agbaje said to New magazine at the time: “Me and Elom, we get along but we were already going through the bombshell comments and dealing with that.

"So our relationship already had holes in it, but early on we decided that we were going to be friends."

An insider also told the tabloids at the time that the pair “struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other since the show ended”.

What happened between Catherine Agbaje and Scott van-der-Sluis?

While things ended swiftly between Catherine and Scott after Casa Amor week, it certainly didn’t ruin the good vibes between them as Catherine said the pair are still friends.

Ahead of her return to All Stars this year, when asked how she’d feel if Scott made entered the villa, she told Heat: “Never say never”.

She added: “Obviously, we've built a friendship in the villa, we carried it outside the villa. He's been busy, so I haven't really seen him."

Scott has even been supportive of Catherine's All Stars stint, writing on X: "Catherine doesn’t need saving, she’s a beautiful grown woman who has gone back on for a reason. We’re only just over a week in, give her time people she will find her way."

Catherine doesn’t need saving, she’s a beautiful grown woman who has gone back on for a reason. We’re only just over a week in, give her time people she will find her way. 🫶 https://t.co/hryu3i2gC9 — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) January 21, 2025

Who has Catherine Agbaje’s dated?

Catherine doesn’t appear to have dated anyone else since her stint in the villa back in 2023. And to be fair, it has only been a year and a half since she first appeared on the show.

But now she’s clearly ready to give it another go now on All Stars.

Does Catherine Agbaje have Instagram?

You betcha! You can find her account here: @catherine_agbaje

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After