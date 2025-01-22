Love Island's Nicole Samuel breaks silence on Ciaran Davies split

Love Island's Nicole Samuel explains Ciaran Davies split. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Weeks after the news broke, Love Island's Nicole Samuel has addressed her split from Ciaran Davies.

Love Island runners-up Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies shook fans when it was revealed that they had split after looking like the strongest couple to come out of series 11.

Their break up meant that there were no more couples still together that had come out of that summer's show, with the winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan also calling it quits.

At the time the news broke, a source claimed: "Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways. They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward.”

Now, after seven weeks of uncertainty, Nicole has broken her silence and addressed their split for the first time.

Nicole and Ciaran are both from Wales. Picture: Instagram

In conversation with Fake Bake (via Daily Star), Nicole said: "We were very lucky in that we didn’t break up on bad terms, it wasn’t that he did anything wrong or did anything wrong."

Explaining the reason for the split, she said: "I was so busy with work, and he had loads of commitments. When you come out of that bubble, the real world sets in.

"You fall in love in the villa, but then you have to learn about each other on the outside. I’m lucky I’m ok. We’re still friends, if I see him around I will speak to him."

The Welsh sweethearts met on Love Island in 2024 and were coupled up from the second recoupling, all the way to the final.

Despite their split, they have kept their pictures together still on their Instagram, which is why fans were so relunctant to believe the news at first.

Emphasising how they left things on good terms, Nicole said: "I don’t resent him at all and I wish him all the best. We drifted, and that’s fine. It just happens that way sometimes!

"I feel like we upset a lot of Wales when we split, but we’re lucky in that we left it on good terms."

Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024. Picture: Instagram

Following their split, Nicole was romantically linked to UFC fighter Oban Elliott, however a representative for Nicole told the tabloids that they were just good friends.

"Nicole and Oban have been friends for a number of years, and the relationship between them is entirely platonic.

"They live in neighbouring towns in South Wales, and frequently cross paths in similar friendship circles," they said.

