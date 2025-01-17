Who are Love Island's Scott Thomas' famous brothers?

Love Island season 2 star Scott Thomas is back in the villa for round two on Love Island All Stars in the hopes of finding the one. But beyond his search for love, Scott actually comes from one of the most popular families in the UK.

While the looks are pretty uncanny, some may be surprised to learn that his brothers are actors Adam Thomas and Ryan Thomas who have starred on Emmerdale and Corronation Street respectively.

Together with Adam and Ryan's wives, their children and their mum Gail Waring, the family document their life and share funny skits on TikTok where they have 440,000 followers and 4.4 million likes. Think of the Thomas Family as the UK's answer to The Kardashians, which makes Gail the British Kris Jenner.

So, while Scott gets to know his good friend India Reynolds romantically in the villa, here's everything you need to know about his family and all of his nieces and nephews...

Scott Thomas and his brothers Ryan and Adam
Scott Thomas and his brothers Ryan and Adam. Picture: Getty

Who are Scott Thomas' famous brothers?

Scott's brothers are soap actors Ryan Thomas and his twin Adam Thomas.

Ryan, 40, is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street between the years 2000 to 2016. In 2018, he joined the Australian soap opera Neighbours as Rafael Humphreys, and he famously won the 22nd series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Adam, 36, is best known for starring as Adam Barton in Emmerdale for nine years between 2009 and 2018. Prior to Emmerdale he played Donte Charles in Waterloo Road. When it comes to reality TV he has starred on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Who is the oldest Thomas brother?

Ryan is the eldest at 40 years old. Scott and Adam are twins and at the time of writing they are both 36 years old.

Scott Thomas' family reveal who they think is least compatible for him

Who is Ryan Thomas married to?

Ryan is engaged to The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh. They met in 2017 and have been engaged since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Roman in March 2020.

They had their second child, a baby girl, Lilah in May 2022. Ryan has his daughter, 16-year-old Scarlett Jacqueline Thomas, from his previous relationship with ex Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien.

Ryan Thomas with his three children and fiancée Lucy
Ryan Thomas with his three children and fiancée Lucy. Picture: Instagram
Scott with Lilah
Scott with Lilah. Picture: Instagram

Who is Adam Thomas married to?

Adam's wife is Caroline Thomas (was Daly) who he's known since 2007 - when he was just 19 years old.

After several years of dating they tied the knot in 2017 and they have two children together. Their son Teddy was born in 2012 and their daughter Elsie was born in 2018.

Adam Thomas with his wife Caroline and their two children
Adam Thomas with his wife Caroline and their two children. Picture: Instagram

How many nieces and nephews does Scott Thomas have?

Between his brothers Ryan and Adam's children, Scott is the uncle of 5 kids. The nickname they have given him is 'Uncle Dot', so cute!

  • Scarlett, 16
  • Roman, 4
  • Lilah, 2
  • Teddy, 12
  • Elsie, 6

Over on their TikTok @thethomasfam_ you can see how well Scott gets on with all of his nieces and nephews.

Who are Scott Thomas' parents?

His mum is Gail Waring and his dad is Dougie James who sadly passed away in 2020.

