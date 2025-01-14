Ekin-Su's Love Island comments in Celebrity Big Brother resurface as she joins All Stars lineup

Ekin-Su's Love Island comments in Celebrity Big Brother resurface. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans are divided over Ekin-Su's All Stars entrance after comments she made on Celebrity Big Brother.

Love Island All Stars 2025 got off to a flying start from exes being forced to reunite (Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville), secret DMs being unearthed (Ronnie Vint and Olivia Hawkins) to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu coming in as the first bombshell of the season.

Ekin-Su gave Joey Essex a run for his money as the most shocking bombshell in Love Island history when she strutted in and faced the islanders who were already in their couples as voted by the public. Maya Jama revealed to her that she had the power to take three boys on a date and 24 hours to decide which one she wanted to steal at a recoupling on the second episode.

But Ekin-Su's return to the Love Island fold has divided viewers, with some excited that "mother" is home and others thinking the move is highly hypocritical.

Ekin-Su on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Clips from Ekin-Su's time in Celebrity Big Brother last year have resurfaced where she retaliated whenever Love Island was mentioned.

For instance, in a conversation with Zeze Millz she became rather confrontational when Zeze suggested the dating show was like being on a free holiday.

"I mean it's a reality show filmed 24/7 honey. You only get to see 40 minutes of it," she said in response.

Zeze replied: "That's what I said, maybe we didn't get to see all of it."

"No you didn't... that's why it's not a holiday," Ekin concluded.

Reacting to her Love Island All Stars appearance, Zeze posted on X: "Ekin Su was ready to finish me when I asked her about #loveisland on Celebrity Big Brother [sweat emoji, melting face emoji]."

Ekin saying all of THIS about Love Island on Big Brother just last year to then return to Love Island a year later ???? 💀💀#loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/brF03kh2J9 — ThatGurlKeke (@Keke_Jane24) January 13, 2025

Ekin Su was ready to finish me when I asked her about #loveisland on Celebrity Big Brother 😅🫠 . — Zeze Millz (@ZezeMillz) January 13, 2025

In another moment that has resurfaced from her time in Celebrity Big Brother, Ekin-Su told Coronation Street actor Colson Smith to "let it go" when he asked her if the rules were similar in both reality TV shows.

When the housemates were made to reveal who they wanted to leave face-to-face, Colson asked Ekin: "On Love Island do you have to say who you want to go on that?"

"This is NOT Love Island," Ekin protested in response, adding: "It's not the same!"

Colson tried to asked again if the eviction/dumping process was alike but Ekin simply shouted: "It's not the same, please just let it go.

"Love Island is couples and love and connections, this is not the same."

Ekin-Su returns as a bombshell

People have reshared these clips saying things like, "Ekin saying all of THIS about Love Island on Big Brother just last year to then return to Love Island a year later ????" and "I thought Love Island was beneath Ekin Su".

One user penned: "I just can’t believe less than a year ago ekin su was on big brother getting angry at anyone who brought up love island just to go back on it anyway. [sic]"

Ekin-Su entered as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

Ekin-Su herself said in her X announcement, "Alright, I know I said I was done with Love Island, but here I am, fully invested again". She added: "The drama, the chaos, the questionable decisions, I just can’t stay away. Consider me officially back on Love Island."

Among the fans who are confused by her Love Island return, there are some excited to see her back. One fan wrote: "EKIN SU TIME IM CRYING THE QUEEN IS HOME"

A second said: "Ekin Su is the only star in there in a show called all stars."

