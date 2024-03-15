Ekin-Su's Family Release Statement In Response To Celebrity Big Brother Backlash

Ekin Su was nominated by Fern and Zeze during face-to-face nominations. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Ekin-Su's team have released a statement after backlash from Thursday night's Celebrity Big Brother episode.

Love Island's Ekin Su has been on our television screens nightly as she joins the likes of Heartstopper's Bradley Riches and Ibiza Weekender's David Potts on Celebrity Big Brother.

Ekin-Su started out as a fan favourite on the show but after recent episodes the public opinion seems to have changed and she has began to receive some backlash online. On Friday morning her team released a statement on her behalf in response to what they had seen being said about Ekin.

They noted how Ekin-Su "has worn her heart on her sleeve" whilst on the show and said "last night's episode was really hard to watch".

"What made last night a thousands times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night," they added.

The celebrity housemates are now half way through their time in the CBB house and tensions are rising. This was proven during Thursday night's episode where the housemates had to deliver face-to-face nominations.

Ekin-Su's team released this statement on her Instagram and X account. Picture: X/@ekinsuofficial

In the episode Ekin-Su was nominated by Broadway star Marisha Wallace, who cited Ekin's likelihood of winning the show as her reason for putting her up for eviction.

Marisha said: "I know if I get to the final, I can't beat you. I know that if you get to the final with me, you will win the public vote."

Ekin said she was "hurt" by her reasoning and felt Marisha had been "fake" to her as they had previously been close friends in the house. Stood in front of the other housemates, she said: "I knew this was going to happen, this judging me because I went on a f***ing show before. You’ve been close with me this whole time so you’ve been fake with me this whole time."

Later Marisha pulled Ekin to the side and tried to apologise but Ekin said she wouldn't forgive her for the decision. The Love Island star broke down into tears which then also had Marisha in floods of sobs too.

Ekin-Su won Love Island in 2022. Picture: Getty

Another housemate who nominated Ekin during the episode was Fern Britton who later said in the diary room that she felt the reality show star was putting on an act.

When giving her own nominations Ekin chose Fern and Louis Walsh which shocked many viewers and housemates since Louis and Ekin have sparked up a pretty close friendship in the house.

Celebrity Big Brother viewers took to X to react to the situation, one said: "Ekin-Su nominating Louis kinda proved Fern's point, she’s been kissing his a**e for the whole show and the minute she hears him being booed she nominates him."

Another wrote: "Sorry but how can Ekin-Su kick off at Marisha for being fake when she just nominated Louis after sucking up to him since the start?? get her outttt."

But some of the comments were harsher, calling the 29 year old "disingenuous," "unpleasant" and so forth. In response to the comments online, Ekin's team said in the statement released on Instagram and X: "Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind."

CBB’s Fern Britton calls out Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su's team's statement in full:

Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve, and last night we saw that.

What made last night a thousands times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night.

@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day, and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions.

We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven't gone unnoticed!

Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind.

Love always

Team Ekin-Su x

