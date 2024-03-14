Who Is Favourite To Win Celebrity Big Brother?

These are the latest betting odds on who will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Picture: Getty

Who will win Celebrity Big Brother UK? Here are the latest betting odds on the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

The return of Celebrity Big Brother in 2024 has been a welcomed one with 3.8 million viewers tuning in for the launch episode across all devices.

With huge names like Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh on the line-up it's no surprise it has been such a hit, but celebrities like Heartstopper's Bradley Riches and Ibiza Weekender's David Potts have been the unexpected stars that CBB viewers have fallen in love with.

When Love Island's Ekin Su entered the house fans couldn't get enough of her and with the reality star fast becoming close friends to Louis and Sharon it didn't look like her popularity could dwindle.

But who is the favourite to win the show? Here are the latest odds on who is going to win Celebrity Big Brother.

Sharon Osborne is no longer in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother?

According to Odds Checker the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother is currently Coronation Street's Colson Smith. For a while David was taking the lead but after Colson experienced an emotional night on Wednesday's episode the public opinion has swung in his favour.

Fellow favourite to win Levi Roots had named Colson as the most boring housemate, which brought the actor to tears. However, Levi himself has only had one nomination from his celeb housemates which has a lot of the public sure he'll make it to the final.

What are the latest betting odds for Celebrity Big Brother?

Colson Smith 15/8

David Potts 10/3

Bradley Riches 11/2

Levi Roots 13/1

Fern Briton 8

Nikita Kuzmin 6

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 14

Louis Walsh 40

Marisha Wallace 40

Zeze Mills 50

These odds are for betting giant Bet365 and we will update this page daily with the latest odds until the show ends.

Louis Walsh calls Jedward ‘vile’

For a long time Love Island star Ekin-Su had held the top spot for favourite to win but remarks she made about making money on OnlyFans upset some viewers.

Speaking to Sharon, Louis and Lauren Simon she said: "I’d rather have zero pounds than a million pounds doing it the wrong way, but have pride."

One viewer wrote on X: "Unrelated to this episode but absolutely hate how Ekin-Su has put down women that do OnlyFans on different occasions throughout this series."

And another said: "I didn't like that comment that Ekin-Su made about people using OnlyFans. It makes her sound privileged. If people want to use Onlyfans as a way to make money that's ok it's their body their choice."

