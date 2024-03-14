Who Is Favourite To Win Celebrity Big Brother?

14 March 2024, 14:04

These are the latest betting odds on who will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024
These are the latest betting odds on who will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Picture: Getty

Who will win Celebrity Big Brother UK? Here are the latest betting odds on the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2024.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The return of Celebrity Big Brother in 2024 has been a welcomed one with 3.8 million viewers tuning in for the launch episode across all devices.

With huge names like Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh on the line-up it's no surprise it has been such a hit, but celebrities like Heartstopper's Bradley Riches and Ibiza Weekender's David Potts have been the unexpected stars that CBB viewers have fallen in love with.

When Love Island's Ekin Su entered the house fans couldn't get enough of her and with the reality star fast becoming close friends to Louis and Sharon it didn't look like her popularity could dwindle.

But who is the favourite to win the show? Here are the latest odds on who is going to win Celebrity Big Brother.

Sharon Osborne is no longer in the CBB house
Sharon Osborne is no longer in the CBB house. Picture: ITV

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother?

According to Odds Checker the favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother is currently Coronation Street's Colson Smith. For a while David was taking the lead but after Colson experienced an emotional night on Wednesday's episode the public opinion has swung in his favour.

Fellow favourite to win Levi Roots had named Colson as the most boring housemate, which brought the actor to tears. However, Levi himself has only had one nomination from his celeb housemates which has a lot of the public sure he'll make it to the final.

What are the latest betting odds for Celebrity Big Brother?

  • Colson Smith 15/8
  • David Potts 10/3
  • Bradley Riches 11/2
  • Levi Roots 13/1
  • Fern Briton 8
  • Nikita Kuzmin 6
  • Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 14
  • Louis Walsh 40
  • Marisha Wallace 40
  • Zeze Mills 50

These odds are for betting giant Bet365 and we will update this page daily with the latest odds until the show ends.

Louis Walsh calls Jedward ‘vile’

For a long time Love Island star Ekin-Su had held the top spot for favourite to win but remarks she made about making money on OnlyFans upset some viewers.

Speaking to Sharon, Louis and Lauren Simon she said: "I’d rather have zero pounds than a million pounds doing it the wrong way, but have pride."

One viewer wrote on X: "Unrelated to this episode but absolutely hate how Ekin-Su has put down women that do OnlyFans on different occasions throughout this series."

And another said: "I didn't like that comment that Ekin-Su made about people using OnlyFans. It makes her sound privileged. If people want to use Onlyfans as a way to make money that's ok it's their body their choice."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Anne-Marie is reportedly married to rapper Slowthai

Is Anne-Marie Married To Slowthai?

Celebrity Big Brother kicked off on the 4th of March, 2024

How Much Do Celebrities Get Paid For Big Brother UK?

TV & Film

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks

Why Did Arabella Chi And Adam Maxted Split After Love Island All Stars?

Whilst Kylie and Timotheé have reportedly been seeing each other since April, 2023

Have Kylie Jenner And Timotheé Chalamet Split?

Hailey Bieber looks like she is responding to those divorce rumours

Hailey Bieber Drops Subtle Hint About Her Marriage To Justin

Kim Kardashian attended Ye's album launch with his new wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Is Hanging Out With Her Ex's New Wife Bianca Censori

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits