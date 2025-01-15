Why did Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split?

15 January 2025, 10:00 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 15:47

Love Island's Andrew and Tasha have reportedly split
Love Island's Andrew and Tasha have reportedly split. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

After two years of dating Love Island's Tasha and Andrew have reportedly broken up and Tasha has been spotted on Raya. Here are all the details on why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair met on Love Island in 2022 during season 8 alongside the likes of that year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti but now two years later Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have reportedly split.

After swearing their relationship would not fall victim to the infamous 'Strictly curse' it's been reported that Tasha's long rehearsal hours for Strictly Come Dancing drove a wedge between the once very happy couple.

This will come as a huge shock to fans with Tasha saying ahead of the show: "It’s not a make-or-break for us. We’re going to breeze through this because we’re going to marry each other one day, you know?"

However news of the split has gone public after Tasha's profile on the celebrity dating app Raya was leaked. Here are the ins and outs of their split and everything the pair have said.

Andrew was publicly supportive of Tasha on Strictly
Andrew was publicly supportive of Tasha on Strictly. Picture: Instagram

Why have Love Island's Tasha and Andrew split?

Their split has been reported as a result of Tasha's time on Strictly. A tabloid source said: "Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly.

"She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz and that drove a wedge between them as time went by."

The source went on: "Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again. They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman."

A close friend of Tasha has also reportedly confirmed the split and said they had "hit a rocky patch" before ultimately breaking up.

Tasha and Andrew get lovey-dovey on Instagram

Before she starred on Strictly, Tasha had insisted the show wasn't a test for them as she said they were going to marry one another one day. She added: "It doesn’t bother us at all. We didn’t have a discussion about ‘the Strictly curse’ because we trust each other.

"It doesn’t play on our mind," she said referring to how the curse usually suggests infidelity.

Their breakup comes almost a year after they pair brought a home together. Sharing the news on Instagram they said: "From the love island villa to home owners. We’re so excited that we’ll be doing a full house renovation and making magic!"

As well as a home together, the couple had a dog and multiple matching tattoos.

Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024
Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024. Picture: Instagram

Seemingly confirming the split, Tasha has been spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya. Her profiles reads: "Northern girly x Always smiling and laughing having a good time."

At the time of writing Andrew and Tasha still follow each other on Instagram and neither of them have commented on the claims.

