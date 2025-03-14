Love Island's Curtis has challenged Ekin-Su's ex Davide to a boxing match

Love Island's Curtis has challenged Ekin-Su's ex Davide to a boxing match. Picture: TikTok @boxing.buzz.hub / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Curtis said he'd fight Davide because he knows "he never treated Ekin-Su well".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For anyone doubting the authenticity of Love Island All Stars finalists' Ekin-Su and Curtis' relationship, let this be your answer. They have a love strong enough to fight for, according to Curtis' recent comments.

Curtis and Ekin-Su were this year's most unexpected love story. After they both become Love Island icons in their own right - one for making everyone cups of tea in the morning and the other for being a "liar, and an actress" - they found each other on the second season of All Stars and made it all the way to the final, leaving the villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Naturally, Love Island fans have their eyes over all the finalists to see how well things are going now they are out of the villa and it feels like this dynamic duo have been everywhere.

Ekin-Su and Curtis came third on Love Island All Stars 2. Picture: Shutterstock

More recently though, Curtis has called on Ekin-Su's ex Davide for a fight. With the rise of celebrity boxing matches Curtis attended an event last weekend where he spoke to Boxing Buzz Hub.

He was asked who he'd want to do a fight with and he wasn't afraid to answer the question, saying: "I've got a couple, I'm not going to say everyone but I will give you two names. Sammy [Root] from my series of Love Island because I know that he boxes and would perhaps love to do it."

And then he added: "And then maybe Davide, which is Ekin's ex, because I know he never treated her well so that would be an interesting one."

This comes after Ekin-Su accused Davide of cheating on her during their relationship. She first alluded to it during her time on Celebrity Big Brother but later gave a tell-all to the tabloids.

She said: "Did he actually cheat on me? Yeah. I have messages from one girl who told me that she had hooked up with him when we were together.

"Another time he left his laptop open. I saw messages, quite explicit messages, sexual ones, between him and the girl I’d met on New Year’s Eve.

“The messages talked about how much fun they’d had together the other night. Seeing those messages, confirming my worst fears, it broke something in me."

Ekin-Su and Davide won series eight of Love Island. Picture: Getty

In response, Davide released a statement that shocked fans. He said: "I'm sorry to hear that Ekin still feels the need to talk about me in order to have a storyline.

"I haven't mentioned her to respect our past and because I never wanted to. I don't understand her claims since I was alone and single on all my holidays."

He concluded: "I could have mentioned the messages I found on her phone many times, but I didn't. I didn't watch Big Brother, but I heard she showed her true self. She should wash her mouth before talking about me."

But following Curtis calling Davide out for a fight, Ekin has said she wishes her ex well. She told The Mirror: "[There’s] stuff that [happened] I've not spoken about. And he [Davide] knows. He knows, but it will always stay like that.

"And I do wish him well. I genuinely wish him well. He's got a girlfriend now, from what I've heard, he's in LA living his life, and he deserves happiness too."

Read more Love Island here: