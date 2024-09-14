Tasha Ghouri And Boyfriend Andrew Le Page’s 'Love Island' Love Story

Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Andrew Le Page met on Love Island 2022. Picture: Andrew Le Page/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Tasha and Andrew are a 'Love Island' success story for the history books.

Tasha Ghouri, 26, and Andrew Le Page, 29, met and fell in love on Love Island season 8, alongside other Islanders like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, both couples who are no longer together.

Since they met on the dating show Tasha and Andrew appear to have gone from strength to strength and are vocal in their support for each other’s careers on social media.

When Tasha landed her place on Strictly Come Dancing, Andrew said on Instagram he was ‘so proud’ of his girlfriend and ‘not surprised in the slightest’ she got her ‘dream job’ in the ballroom.

As the couple continue to remain a favourite pair among long-time Love Island viewers, here are all your burning questions about Tasha and Andrew answered.

Tasha and Andrew have been together since Love Island 2022. Picture: Andrew Le Page/Instagram

Are Andrew and Tasha from Love Island still together?

Tasha and Andrew are very much still together and recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. In that time they’ve bought a house together and adopted a dog named Luna.

The couple have been documenting their renovation journey on Instagram by making a dedicated home account. When they bought their first property they announced: “From the love island villa to home owners. We’re so excited that we’ll be doing a full house renovation and making magic!

“We’ll be sharing all the transformations on @lepageproperties it’s going to be a wild ride but there’s no-one else we’d both rather do it with! We already have exciting plans for this house.. let’s get our renovation boots on and work some magic. Also we’re just happy for @lunalepage_ to have her own garden now eeeek!!!”

They adopted their dog Luna in June 2023, after a whole year together.

Andrew and Tasha have a dog together called Luna. Picture: Andrew Le Page/Instagram

Are Tasha and Andrew engaged?

No, Tasha and Andrew are not engaged, but given these two moved in together almost immediately after leaving the villa and bought a house of their own less than two years later, we wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew proposed sooner rather than later.

In March this year the couple sparked engagement rumours when they shared a video from their romantic holiday, showing Andrew twirling Tasha on the beach as they watched the sunset together.

Andrew and Tasha have gone from strength to strength since meeting on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

What happened when Andrew and Tasha were on Love Island?

Tasha and Andrew had a rocky start to their relationship on Love Island, after they each had their head turned by bombshells on separate occasions.

When she was taken on a date by new boy Charlie, Tasha told him she was ‘open to having conversations’. However, Charlie picked Ekin-Su and Andrew chose to recouple with Tasha.

Some of the boys in the villa accused Tasha of ‘playing Andrew’ and the tension worsened when they separately found themselves in the bottom three of the least popular girls and boys.

Casa Amor was where things really took a turn, when Andrew kissed Coco Lodge and thus was born the now-iconic line, “I licked her t*t or whatever.”

Meanwhile, Tasha kissed bombshell Billy.

They chose to re-couple with their new partners at the end of Casa Amor, but once they were back in the same villa they both wanted to reunite.

Tasha and Andrew get lovey-dovey on Instagram

What season of Love Island were Tasha and Andrew on?

Tasha and Andrew were on season eight of Love Island in 2022, both arriving on day one and being paired together by a public vote.

They stayed coupled together pretty much from the start, breaking up briefly after Casa Amor when Andrew kissed Coco and Tasha kissed Billy, but the situation was their first test and only made them realise how strongly they felt about each other.

Days later, Tasha asked Andrew to be her boyfriend and they went on to finish fourth in the Love Island final.

