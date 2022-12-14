Love Island’s Tasha & Andrew Recreate Harry Styles & Florence Pugh’s Don’t Worry Darling Movie Poster

Tasha and Andrew from Love Island look unrecognisable as Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Picture: Warner Bros/Shutterstock

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have paid homage to one of the most talked about films of the year; Don’t Worry, Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page looked unrecognisable as they recreated the famous movie poster from Don’t Worry, Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

The movie directed by Olivia Wilde has been one of the most talked-about films this year, and it seems the former islanders were keen to pay homage to the flick as they posed as Alice and Jack Chambers.

The photo is part of the couple’s shoot for heat’s Christmas issue and it shows the loved-up duo laying in bed and gazing into each other’s eyes, similar to the movie poster.

For those who haven’t watched DWD yet, the film sees a married couple living together in a utopian experimental community in the 1950s, where everything is not quite as it seems.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as Alice and Jack Chambers. Picture: Warner Bros

However, Alice begins to have suspicions about the experimental community - the Victory Project - and tries to investigate it herself, which doesn’t sit well with the leader of the experiment.

The ‘Harry’s House’ hitmaker and Olivia began dating at the start of 2021 after meeting on-set, but are believed to have split in November.

A source said at the time: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Tasha and Andrew have gone from strength to strength after Love Island. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

Tasha and Andrew came in fourth place on Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tasha and Andrew are going strong four months after leaving the villa together in fourth place.

Indiyah and Dami came in third place, while Gemma and Luca were runners-up to winners Ekin-Su and Davide.

Gemma and Luca are the only couple from this year’s Love Island finalists to have split since leaving the show.

