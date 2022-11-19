Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly ‘Split’ After Two Years Together

19 November 2022, 10:44

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are said to still be ‘very close friends’ after deciding to break up after nearly two years of dating.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly ended their relationship after almost two years of dating.

The Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars were first linked in January 2021, but the former One Direction star, 28, and his director/actress girlfriend, 38, are said to have agreed to ‘amicably’ take time apart for now.

Olivia Wilde’s Two Kids Have Bonded With ‘Superhero’ Boyfriend Harry Styles

Sources told PEOPLE that the couple are "taking a break”, with an insider adding: “He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”

"It's a very amicable decision,” the source went on to say, “They're still very close friends."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde both worked together on Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde both worked together on Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” said a second source.

Olivia was most recently spotted taking her two kids; Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, to Harry’s Love On Tour show in Los Angeles on November 15.

An insider has also told PageSix that Harry and Olivia’s busy schedules and long-distance struggles were at the forefront of their decision to take a break.

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told the publication. 

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are said to be 'taking a break' from their romance
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are said to be 'taking a break' from their romance. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles first began dating in January 2021
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles first began dating in January 2021. Picture: Getty

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” 

The insider added: “They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

Harry and Olivia hugely kept their relationship out of the limelight, but the actress spoke about their relationship in her Vanity Fair cover interview in October, where she slammed rumours that she began her romance with the ‘As It Was’ singer while still in a relationship with Ted Lasso star, Sudeikis.

Harry and Olivia are yet to publicly comment on their alleged split.

