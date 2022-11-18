Olivia Wilde’s Two Kids Have Bonded With ‘Superhero’ Boyfriend Harry Styles

18 November 2022, 14:52

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has been getting to know his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s children throughout their two-year romance.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship appears to be going from strength to strength - and her kids love him, too!

The Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars have been dating for almost two years now, and in that time the ‘Harry’s House’ singer has gotten to know Olivia’s two children; Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, who she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The director and actress, 38, who has previously taken her kids to watch Harry, 28, in concert a number of times, most recently brought them along for his Los Angeles show on November 15, and they all were spotted dancing the night away.

It seems the kids adore going to Harry’s shows (I mean, who wouldn’t?!) and according to an insider at Hollywood Life, they’ve grown super close to the former One Direction star.

Olivia Wilde 'loves' the bond Harry Styles has with her kids
Olivia Wilde 'loves' the bond Harry Styles has with her kids. Picture: Getty

A source said: “Her kids look up to Harry like he’s a super cool big brother and when they see him in concert, they literally think he’s a superhero.”

“Harry has gotten attached to them, they’re a part of the package that comes with Olivia. Because he loves her, he loves them,” they added.

A second insider said that their bond means the world to Olivia, adding: “Daisy and Otis are her everything, so of course it melts her heart to see how lovely he is with them.

Olivia Wilde's kids see Harry Styles as a 'superhero'
Olivia Wilde's kids see Harry Styles as a 'superhero'. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde shares her two children with her ex Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde shares her two children with her ex Jason Sudeikis. Picture: Alamy

“He has real conversations with them and remembers all the important things, it’s obvious that he genuinely cares. And they’re both totally taken with him too, it’s very sweet," added the source, "Olivia‘s so pleased that her kids get on with Harry so well, it’s just one of the many reasons she adores him.”

This comes just weeks after it was reported that the A-list couple were set to take their relationship to the next level with a full-time move to the UK.

Olivia had reportedly been checking out local schools in North London in preparation for the move to the capital, where her ex and father of her children Sudeikis has also been working as he shoots his hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, in London.

