Bhad Bhabie reveals she has cancer after trolls criticise her weight loss. Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Bhad Bhabie opened up about why she's lost weight in a new Instagram story.

Bhad Bhabie has told fans that she has been diagnosed with cancer after calling out people criticising her weight.

Ever since Bhad Bhabie first rose to fame, she's been at the centre of online discourse. The 21-year-old celebrity first rose to fame as the "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" girl on Dr. Phil. Since then, she's started a career as a rapper and broke OnlyFans records. Bhad Bhabie joined OnlyFans when she was just 18 and made $1 million in six hours.

Recently, Bhad Bhabie's been subject to trolling after losing weight and now she's explained the reason behind her change in appearance.

Taking to Instagram stories (7 Nov), Bhad Bhabie revealed that she's been diagnosed with cancer and the medicine is the reason why her weight has changed over the course of the past few months. Bhad Bhabie wrote: "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives."

Bhad Bhabie isn't the first celebrity to speak out against trolls for commenting on their body. In 2023, Ariana Grande posted a TikTok saying: "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… We just shouldn’t."

Meanwhile, similar to Bhad Bhabie, Selena Gomez has also spoken about how her lupus medicine causes her weight to fluctuate. She said: "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. Then when I'm off [the medication], I tend to kind of lose weight."

Bhad Bhabie's Instagram story. Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram

Bhad Bhabie is yet to open up further about her cancer diagnosis but we wish her a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, stop commenting on people's weight!

