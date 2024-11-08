Bhad Bhabie reveals she has cancer after trolls criticise her weight loss

8 November 2024, 12:11

Bhad Bhabie reveals she has cancer after trolls criticise her weight loss
Bhad Bhabie reveals she has cancer after trolls criticise her weight loss. Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bhad Bhabie opened up about why she's lost weight in a new Instagram story.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bhad Bhabie has told fans that she has been diagnosed with cancer after calling out people criticising her weight.

Ever since Bhad Bhabie first rose to fame, she's been at the centre of online discourse. The 21-year-old celebrity first rose to fame as the "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" girl on Dr. Phil. Since then, she's started a career as a rapper and broke OnlyFans records. Bhad Bhabie joined OnlyFans when she was just 18 and made $1 million in six hours.

Recently, Bhad Bhabie's been subject to trolling after losing weight and now she's explained the reason behind her change in appearance.

Bhad Bhabie shows off her makeup skills

Taking to Instagram stories (7 Nov), Bhad Bhabie revealed that she's been diagnosed with cancer and the medicine is the reason why her weight has changed over the course of the past few months. Bhad Bhabie wrote: "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives."

Bhad Bhabie isn't the first celebrity to speak out against trolls for commenting on their body. In 2023, Ariana Grande posted a TikTok saying: "I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is… We just shouldn’t."

Meanwhile, similar to Bhad Bhabie, Selena Gomez has also spoken about how her lupus medicine causes her weight to fluctuate. She said: "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. Then when I'm off [the medication], I tend to kind of lose weight."

Bhad Bhabie's Instagram story
Bhad Bhabie's Instagram story. Picture: @bhadbhabie via Instagram

Bhad Bhabie is yet to open up further about her cancer diagnosis but we wish her a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, stop commenting on people's weight!

Read more about Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Get to know Danny Jones

Who is Danny Jones? The McFly star's age, wife, children & more

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship

TV & Film

Wicked's Ethan Slater reveals how he coped with intense trolling following his casting

Wicked's Ethan Slater reveals how he coped with intense trolling following his casting

TV & Film

Ekin-Su and Georges have been dating for months in secret

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and MAFS UK’s Georges dating? The rumours explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Holly responds to being labelled a 'bully' after explosive episode

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex respond to 'bully' label after explosive episode with Hannah

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits