Olivia Rodrigo says men wanting to go to space is a "red flag"

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she would never date a man who wants to go to space. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the one question she asks on first dates, explaining why men who want to go to space are 'red flags.'

Olivia Rodrigo has been having the year of her life as she took her GUTS Tour around the world, turned 21, went public with her boyfriend Louis Partridge and just released her first Netflix concert.

The 'bad idea right?' singer was recently applauded for her move to make her concerts more accessible by selling $25 Silver Star tickets. She also recently did a concert in the Philippines where every ticket was $25 and then donated the profits to charity.

During her GUTS World Tour Netflix concert promo, Olivia revealed the one question she always asks men on first dates to identify their biggest red flag and figure out potential compatibility. Basically, if you wanna go to space, it's a no from her.

Olivia Rodrigo "GUTS" World Tour started in Feb 2024. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Netflix, the ‘Vampire’ singer revealed: “The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates...I always ask them if they would want to go to space.”

“And if they say yes, I don’t date them… I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself,” she finished.

Whilst seemingly a niche question to determine the future of a potential romantic relationship, it obviously wasn’t all that niche because none other than the queen of dating space boys, Grimes herself, jumped online to completely validate Olivia on X/Twitter.

"It’s true,” Grimes wrote under a repost of Olivia’s original interview, “Only women should be going to space.”

Whilst probably a little tongue in cheek, it’s fair to say Grimes knows what she’s talking about considering she was married to, and shares three children with, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX.

Grimes may be joking about said ‘red flag’ now, it was only last year when she was speaking highly of her ex and the work he does: "People don't like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen,” she said as per EW.

Whether Olivia is joking or not is another issue, but with her relationship with actor Louis Partridge flourishing as he was seen supporting her in the Philippines during her world tour, can we assume his answer on their first date was: "No, I have no interested in ever going to space."

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge went public in 2024. Picture: Getty

