Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour release time – Here's when it comes out on Netflix

28 October 2024, 18:39
Olivia Rodrigo's Netflix concert film comes out on October 29th at 12PM PT. Here's when it comes out in your country including the US, the UK, Australia, India and more.
Olivia Rodrigo’s brand new concert film GUTS World Tour is about to drop on Netflix, but what time does it come out? Here’s what you need to know.
Filmed during her sold-out shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles earlier this year, Olivia’s concert film will give fans a front-row seat to her truly spectacular GUTS World Tour show.
Promising “the best seat in the house”, GUTS World Tour will include some never-before-seen glimpses backstage as Olivia, her band and her dancers prepare for the show as well as footage of Olivia giving it her all in an electric performance on stage.
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour will be released on Netflix worldwide on Tuesday 29th October at midnight PT and 7AM UK time and will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.
Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.
Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert film will be released on Tuesday 29th October at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.
For viewers in the U.K., the concert film will become available to stream on Netflix at 7AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 8AM (CET).
Find even more time zones here.
HOT TO GO IS ON IT YALL!!!! pic.twitter.com/v8EXWwWXJE— emma (spilled) | SAW LIV (@emmsbedumb) October 28, 2024
According to setlist.fm, Olivia performed a whopping 24 songs during her GUTS World Tour shows in at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
The official concert film setlist was confirmed by Netflix at the premiere of the movie, and it will feature every song she performed during the August 20th show in Los Angeles which means, yes, Chappell Roan will appear as a special guest.
Here’s the full list of every song that will be in Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour concert film:
