Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour release time – Here's when it comes out on Netflix

28 October 2024, 18:39

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour come out on Netflix?
What time does Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour come out on Netflix? Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Olivia Rodrigo's Netflix concert film comes out on October 29th at 12PM PT. Here's when it comes out in your country including the US, the UK, Australia, India and more.

Olivia Rodrigo’s brand new concert film GUTS World Tour is about to drop on Netflix, but what time does it come out? Here’s what you need to know.

Filmed during her sold-out shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles earlier this year, Olivia’s concert film will give fans a front-row seat to her truly spectacular GUTS World Tour show.

Promising “the best seat in the house”, GUTS World Tour will include some never-before-seen glimpses backstage as Olivia, her band and her dancers prepare for the show as well as footage of Olivia giving it her all in an electric performance on stage.

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour will be released on Netflix worldwide on Tuesday 29th October at midnight PT and 7AM UK time and will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

When does Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour come out on Netflix?

Chappell Roan will appear in Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour concert film
Chappell Roan will appear in Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour concert film. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour concert film will be released on Tuesday 29th October at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the concert film will become available to stream on Netflix at 7AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 8AM (CET).

Here is the Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour release time for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 7:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 8:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What songs does Olivia Rodrigo perform on her GUTS World Tour concert film?

According to setlist.fm, Olivia performed a whopping 24 songs during her GUTS World Tour shows in at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The official concert film setlist was confirmed by Netflix at the premiere of the movie, and it will feature every song she performed during the August 20th show in Los Angeles which means, yes, Chappell Roan will appear as a special guest.

Here’s the full list of every song that will be in Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour concert film:

  1. bad idea right?
  2. ballad of a homeschooled girl
  3. vampire
  4. traitor
  5. drivers license
  6. teenage dream
  7. pretty isn’t pretty
  8. love is embarrassing
  9. making the bed
  10. logical
  11. enough for you
  12. lacy
  13. so american
  14. jealousy, jealousy
  15. HOT TO GO! (with Chappell Roan)
  16. happier
  17. favorite crime
  18. deja vu
  19. the grudge
  20. brutal
  21. obsessed
  22. all-american bitch
  23. good 4 u
  24. get him back!

