15 May 2024, 11:49

Olivia Rodrigo Avoids Major Wardrobe Malfunction Live On Stage. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, @martareismatias via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

One of Olivia Rodrigo's dancers came to her rescue during a performance of 'love is embarrassing' in London.

Ever wondered how stars avoid wardrobe malfunctions on stage? Well, Olivia Rodrigo just showed us exactly how it's done.

Yesterday (May 14), Olivia Rodrigo performed in London at the O2 Arena as part of her sold out Guts World Tour. As always, Olivia delivered an incredible show filled with epic vocals, touching fan interactions and next-level staging. The concert is jam-packed with a setlist of all of Olivia's biggest hits and deep cuts including the likes of 'obsessed' and 'deja vu'.

However, no superstar is immune from wardrobe malfunctions and last night Olivia expertly avoided one in a viral video.

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour Kick Off - Palm Desert
Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour Kick Off - Palm Desert. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

After last night's show, Olivia fan Marta Matias took to her TikTok to post a video of Olivia singing 'love is embarrassing' and dealing with the wardrobe malfunction. Marta captioned the video: "A wardrobe malfunction during love is embarrassing is the funniest thing ever." The video has now been viewed over 500,000 times.

In the video, you can see Olivia noticing that her top has come undone and then holding it together while she keeps singing.

Olivia then signals to one of her dancers to help and the crisis is completely averted. Olivia then hilariously laughs off the "embarrassing" moment.

Fans have since taken to the comments to praise Olivia. One fan wrote: "she handled it like a bloody pro and the fact that it happened during love is embarrassing and she laughed it off is just brilliant."

Another added: "the song choice is one thing. but can we talk about how professional she and her dancer was."

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Praise Her Over Wardrobe Malfunction Video
Olivia Rodrigo Fans Praise Her Over Wardrobe Malfunction Video. Picture: TikTok

Delivering a flawless performance and avoiding a major wardrobe malfunction? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

