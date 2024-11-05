Olivia Rodrigo fans call out ex-boyfriend Zack Bia's response to her dating 'red flag'

Olivia Rodrigo fans call out ex-boyfriend Zack Bia's response to her dating 'red flag'
Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zack Bia has chimed in on Olivia Rodrigo saying that wanting to go to space is a 'red flag', and her fans have had a lot to say.

During her GUTS World Tour Netflix concert promo, Olivia Rodrigo started the most iconic 'red flags' conversation ever when she revealed the question she asks anyone she dates.

Speaking to Netflix, the 'so American' singer said: “The biggest red flag, okay, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates...I always ask them if they would want to go to space.

"And if they say yes, I don’t date them… I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."

Grimes, who famously dated and has children with Elon Musk - CEO of SpaceX - agreed with Olivia, commenting online: "It's true, only women should be going to space."

Now, a boy from Olivia's past has chimed in and the Livies are mad.

Olivia Rodrigo at the premiere of Netflix's "Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour"
Picture: Getty

DJ Zack Bia, who dated Olivia in 2022, commented on a post reporting on Olivia's 'red flag' comment with a GIF of an astronaut.

It's unclear which post this was under but it was shared by Buzzing Pop on X and her fans have been in the comments reacting to his response.

While a lot of the comments were so harsh we won't repeat them, others said things like "I guess her point was proven" and "she ate I fear".

Another commented, "he wants attention so bad. blood sucker, fame f---er!" - this is a reference to Olivia's ‘Vampire’ lyrics which is believed by many fans to have been penned about Zack.

Zack Bia and Olivia Rodrigo dated in 2023
Picture: Getty

Olivia and Zack reportedly split in August 2023, just five months after they met, with a source telling Us Weekly: "Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while.

"There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups."

The 'obsessed' singer is now happily dating actor Louis Partridge who must not have an affinity for space.

