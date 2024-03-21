Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' Lyrics Are So Cute: Her First Love Song Explained

21 March 2024, 16:55 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 16:59

Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced the song is about Louis Partridge
Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced the song is about Louis Partridge. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo just entered her love song era with 'so american' and we're obsessed, here are the lyrics and who the song is rumoured to be about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We knew it would only be a matter of time before we saw Olivia Rodrigo in her love song writing era. Her first two albums 'SOUR' and 'GUTS' featured a fair few heartbreak songs, but with the deluxe version of 'GUTS' she is finally showing us her loved-up side.

The first four additional songs on the deluxe album 'GUTS spilled' are songs that have been heard before as they were added as exclusive tracks on the special edition vinyls and CD's of 'GUTS'. But the final song on the track list, 'so american', is a never heard before song that Olivia reportedly wrote after the release of the OG album.

When she announced that 'GUTS spilled' was coming out Friday 22nd March, Olivia said: "The deluxe version will also include a brand new song called 'so american' which I am stoked for you to hear."

So, what are the song's lyrics and who did she write it about? Here's what we know...

It looks like Olivia is entering her lover era with her brand new song 'so american'
It looks like Olivia is entering her lover era with her brand new song 'so american'. Picture: Getty

Who was 'so american' by Olivia Rodrigo written about?

If Olivia did pen the love song after she released the album in September 2023 like reports claim then there's a pretty big chance that she wrote the song about actor Louis Partridge, who she has been romantically linked to since October 2023.

The lyrics give away a subtle clue that she's talking about Louis when she mentions driving on the right-side of the road. She sings: Drivin' on the right-side road / He says I'm pretty wearin' his clothes.

Now why is that significant? It's significant because Louis is British and in England we famously drive on the left-hand side. However, Louis and Olivia have been spending time together in the States - where they drive on the right-hand side.

Fans have been sharing their reaction to the song with captions like 'Thank you Louis'. Olivia has famously said she won't reveal who her songs are about so this will just have to stay as another fan speculation.

Louis has been spotted in the crowd of Olivia's show
Louis has been spotted in the crowd of Olivia's shows. Picture: Getty

What is 'so american' about?

We are used to angsty songs about heartbreak and the pains of growing up from Olivia but 'so american' is all about falling in love.

Olivia talks about being treated so well by a man that she wants him to put a ring on it, in the lines: Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this sh** up.

In verse two she sings God, I'm so boring, and I'm so rude / Can't have a conversation if it's not all about you / The way you dress, and the books you read showing that because she is so happy with this guy all she wants to do is talk about him all the time.

The song comes at the end of the deluxe edition of 'GUTS' and the first song of the album is 'all-american b**ch', so by ending with this track the album feel very cyclical.

Also, as this song is the final track it sets her up to fully enter a lovers era with OR3. This might be her first ever love song but I'm pretty sure she's got more where that came from.

Olivia announced GUTS spilled on stage during her worldwide tour
Olivia announced GUTS spilled on stage during her worldwide tour. Picture: Instagram @oliviarodrigo

What are the lyrics to 'so american' by Olivia Rodrigo?

[Verse 1]

Drivin' on the right-side road

He says I'm pretty wearin' his clothes

And he's got hands that make Hell seem cold

Feet on the dashboard, he's like a poem I wish I wrote

I wish I wrote

[Chorus]

And he laughs at all my jokes

And he says I'm so American

Oh God, it's just not fair of him

To make me feel this much

I'd go anywhere he goes

And he says I'm so American

Oh God, I'm gonna marry him

If he keeps this sh** up

[Post-Chorus]

I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love

[Verse 2]

God, I'm so boring, and I'm so rude

Can't have a conversation if it's not all about you

The way you dress, and the books you read

I really love my bed, but, man, it's hard to sleep when he's with me

When he's with me

[Chorus]

And he laughs at all my jokes

And he says I'm so American

Oh God, it's just not fair of him

To make me feel this much

I'd go anywhere he goes

And he says I'm so American

Oh God, I'm gonna marry him

If he keeps this sh** up

[Post-Chorus]

I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-love

[Bridge]

I apologize if it's a little too much, just a little too soon

But if the conversation ever were to come up

I don't wanna assume this stuff

But ain't it wrong? I think I'm in love

[Chorus]

And he laughs at all my jokes

And he says I'm so American

Oh God, it's just not fair of him

To make me feel this much

I'd go anywhere he goes

And he says I'm so American

Oh God, I'm gonna marry him

If he keeps this sh** up

[Post-Chorus]

I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love

[Outro]

Okay

Stop it!

Come on

Ah!

Ah!

