Olivia Rodrigo Can See Colours When She Listens to SOUR: 'I Have Baby Synaesthesia'

She gave each SOUR track a colour. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo revealed in a recent interview that she has 'synaesthesia', a condition that means she can see colour when she listens to music...

We all know that Olivia Rodrigo's first era was dominated by the colour purple – but did you know that the young star can see other colours when listening to her 'SOUR' album??

The 19-year-old revealed to Vogue as she was getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala that she has 'minor, baby synaesthesia'.

Synaesthesia is a condition that is characterised by two different senses merging, it's most commonly associated with the senses of sight and sound becoming interconnected!

Olivia Rodrigo can see colours when she listens to music. Picture: Getty

In Olivia's case, she experienced a series of colours in her mind when listening to music, and the Disney darling revealed in her interview what shades she saw when making her own album!

In the 'Get Ready With Me' video posted to Vogue's official YouTube page, Olivia said that "lots of the songs on SOUR are purple" – we're not surprised!

She went on to assign each of her bops a colour, the pop sensation said: "Drivers license is purple but good for you is like a purple-ly blue.

"Jealousy jealousy is like bright red. Deja vu is like orange and pink and light purple," Rodrigo continued.

The purple hue can be seen all over the High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series star's promotional material, from her album cover to the staging of her Sour Tour.

We wonder what colour will signify her sophomore studio album – which she has already begun teasing! We can't wait...

