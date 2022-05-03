Olivia Rodrigo And Vanessa Hudgens Bonded At The Met Gala

Olivia and Vanessa have finally met IRL! Picture: Alamy

Here is everything that Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens said to one another as they bonded at the 2022 Met Gala...

Our two favourite High School Musical alumnae have finally met! Olivia Rodrigo and Vanessa Hudgens had the most adorable conversation on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (May 2).

The Costume Institute Benefit saw A-listers arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their Gilded Glamour best, and these two Disney darlings hit it off on fashion's most exclusive night.

The Sour songstress seemed elated to finally meet her "soul sister" during an interview with Vanessa – these two are a little too cute!

Vanessa kicked off the interview by addressing the elephant in the room: “Hello, little miss new Gabriella!"

Vanessa Hudgens interviewed Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

The Princess Switch actress got right to the punch: “I always feel like I have such a connection to you.”

"I know, we're soul sisters," Olivia said to her Disney forerunner.

Before she became the hitmaker that we know her as today, Olivia first found fame on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She portrays Nini Salazar-Roberts in the show, a student who plays the role of Gabriella in a production of HSM.

Vanessa iconically originated the role in the Disney Channel original movie back in 2006, completing three films in total as the talented singing student.

Olivia Rodrigo continued the role of Gabriella Montez on the Disney Channel. Picture: Alamy

Vanessa Hudgens originated High School Musical's leading lady role. Picture: Alamy

The actresses shared words of adoration for one another, with fans elated to finally see the two link up IRL!

Hudgens said to Olivia on the carpet: "No pressure, but when are we getting some new music, because I've listened to the album multiple times and I'm so excited to see what you do next."

“You're very sweet, working on it right now and constantly writing, just want to make sure it's ready," she responded.

Olivia hinted at another album: "Excited for a new era."

olivia rodrigo and vanessa hudgens meeting pic.twitter.com/YGbaIstUta — 🪩✨ (@_joshblack_) May 3, 2022

We love to see the two Gabriella's supporting one another!

The 33-year-old star has shown her appreciation for Rodrigo in the past, revealing to E! News in February that she's a fan of the actress-turned-pop star's music career.

She said: "Olivia's incredible and I'm such a fan of hers — love her music — so it's amazing seeing [High School Musical] continue to live on."

