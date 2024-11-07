Barry Keoghan finally addresses Sabrina Carpenter relationship for first time

7 November 2024, 13:57

Barry Keoghan has spoken out about his relationship with Sabrina for the first time
Barry Keoghan has spoken out about his relationship with Sabrina for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Barry Keoghan has spoken out about his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter saying he's ‘incredibly blessed.’

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have quickly become everyone’s favourite celeb couple.

The pair have been linked since the end of 2023 after appearing together at events and flirting on Instagram. However, it wasn't until Sabrina’s music video for ‘Please Please Please’ was released that they went properly official. Starring Barry as Sabrina's love interest, the pair's real-life romance couldn’t be more obvious.

However, in general, Barry and Sabrina have both kept quiet about their relationship, not really commenting on it other than sly smiles and one-word answers.

Now, Barry has finally opened up a little more in conversation with Louis Theroux, speaking on his relationship with Sabrina for the first time.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been linked since 2023
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been linked since 2023. Picture: Getty

Appearing on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', the ever-considerate Louis asked Barry for permission to discuss his romance with Sabrina to which Barry replied: “Oh, I knew you’d do this.” Louis then insisted: “We don’t have to. That’s why I asked permission first.”

Barry wasn’t super keen to get into his private life, however, he didn’t leave Louis entirely hanging. He replied: “All I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. [Sabrina is] such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented. And, yeah. Pretty special.” Before jokingly finishing with: “Louis, you got me!”

Considering all interviewers have ever managed to get out of Sabrina about Barry is praise for his acting ability, Louis struck gold here.

Barry Keoghan appeared in Sabrina Carpenter's music video 'Please Please Please.'
Barry Keoghan appeared in Sabrina Carpenter's music video 'Please Please Please.'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Guardian, Sabrina opened up about her struggles with fame, stating: “It’s not what I signed up for, but I can’t really help [being born in an era of social media]. I want to be honest – I want to just write about what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl. But it comes with the territory and I just have to be like … OK!”

When speaking on Barry's appearance in the 'Please Please Pleas'e video, all she said was: “I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor!” She then repeated: “Such a great actor.”

