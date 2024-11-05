Barry Keoghan "sickened" by "deadbeat dad" label since dating Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan "sickened" by being called a "deadbeat dad". Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Actor Barry Keoghan has slammed people who have criticised his parenting since dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who has been romantically linked to pop star Sabrina Carpenter since December 2023, has been the victim of claims he's a 'deadbeat dad' after he was seen watching Sabrina perform at events like Coachella and on her own 'Short N Sweet' tour.

Barry and his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed their son, Brando, in August 2022. Earlier this year Barry admitted he and his son don't quite have a "normal father-son relationship" due to the absence of his own father in his life.

On season three of 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', Barry sat down as a guest with journalist Louis and answered questions all about his career and childhood. Louis asked how the 'deadbeat dad' comments landed with Barry, to which he said he was "sickened", claiming people use his son as "ammunition".

Barry captioned this picture: "He’s more of a charmer than i am. Our wee Brando". Picture: Instagram

"If I didn’t have tough skin or the strength to have, I wouldn’t be sitting here. Of course, [his childhood is] going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from," Barry began.

"People just read that [as] laziness and go, ‘Oh, that’s no excuse to be an absent father.’ I’m not an absent father. But it’s just, again, people love to use my son as ammunition or whatever."

Barry went on to speak about how he doesn't find it appropriate to post his son online too much, adding: "And because I reigned that in, people draw a narrative and go ‘absent father, sh--, deadbeat dad,’ and more disgusting things I wouldn’t even repeat.

"Just the audacity of some people, man. It sickens me, makes me furious."

Barry and Sabrina at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar after party. Picture: Getty

In August, Barry shared a picture of him and his two-year-old son on Instagram following backlash, his comments were flood with people defending him as a father.

"Imagine thinking that just because someone doesn’t post their child on social media it means they have forgotten their child entirely," one commented.

Another said: "Do ppl know that some celebrities don't post their children all the time? He's probably a good dad, he just doesn't need to post his son all the time."

Read more from Capital here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.