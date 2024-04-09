What's On Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Setlist?

By Abbie Reynolds

Every song to expect on Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella setlist from 'Nonsense' to her new single 'Espresso'.

You know that festival season is in full swing as soon as Coachella begins, and on the second weekend of April it kicks off with an epic lineup including the iconic Lana Del Rey and of course, our pop princess Sabrina Carpenter.

This year Sabrina has been touring the world with billionaire Taylor Swift as the opener for her Eras Tour. From her cutesy outfits to her famous 'Nonsense' outros she has had us obsessed.

And the obsession is about to grow as she takes to the Coachella stage for the first time. This is a huge deal for the former Disney star, as she follows in the footsteps of the performers like Harry Styles and Beyoncé.

No doubt the 'Feather' singer will put on a spellbinding performance and make it look easy while she does it, but what will she be singing? Here's what we know about her setlist.

What songs are on Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella setlist?

There isn't a confirmed setlist for Sabrina's Coachella set, but it's likely to be similar to the setlist she has been using on the Eras Tour which has remained consistent.

However, you can expect her new single 'Espresso' to make an appearance at the festival because she is purposely releasing the song ahead of her performance. Announcing her brand new track on X, she said: "just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella."

'Espresso' comes out on April 11th, just 24-hours before she performs at Coachella, so you better learn those lyrics fast!

Sabrina Carpenter's current tour setlist:

Picture to Burn

Read your Mind

Feather

Vicious

Already Over

Tornado Warnings

opposite

Dancing Queen

Fast Times

because i liked a boy

Nonsense

Sabrina is performing at both weekends of Coachella, on April 12th and 19th. We bet her new boyfriend Barry Keoghan will be in attendance to support his girl.

And we expect Taylor will been somewhere nearby with her beau Travis Kelce, who has admitted he is "a Coachella guy".

