Inside Sabrina Carpenter's Caffeinated 'Espresso' Lyrics And Meaning

12 April 2024, 01:00

Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Espresso' came out ahead of her Coachella performance
Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Espresso' came out ahead of her Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Wake up! Sabrina Carpenter released 'Espresso' ahead of her Coachella performance and we're taking a deep dive into its lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before her Coachella performance Sabrina Carpenter treated us to some new music. She last released music in 2022 with the album 'Emails I Can't Send' so this 2024 drop feels long over due. But we'll let of off since she's been busy on the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift.

Announcing her brand new track on X, Sabrina wrote, "just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella," next to some gorgeous artwork for the track.

By dropping the song on April 11 she gave fans just 24-hours to learn the lyrics to 'Espresso' before she takes it to the Coachella stage. Sabrina is part of a star-studded festival lineup including Lana Del Rey and Reneé Rapp.

But don't worry we've got you covered, here are the song's lyrics and a deep dive into what the song's about.

Sabrina Carpenter has been opening Taylor Swift's worldwide Eras Tour
Sabrina Carpenter has been opening Taylor Swift's worldwide Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

What is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' about?

Recently, Sabrina has been embracing her sexual side. She's been changing up the outro lyrics to her hit song 'Nonsense' since her tour - and we are obsessed - but while she has been opening for Taylor's Eras Tour the outros have become more and more explicit.

For 'Espresso' the only lyrics we have to go of so far are 'Is it that sweet? I guess so', which sounds a little suggestive if you ask me. So, we expect a shot of coffee is actually some kind of sexual innuendo in Sabrina's latest single.

Sabrina addressed her raunchy lyrics in a conversation with W Magazine, she said: "At the end of the day, if people want to label me as the horniest girl alive, that’s fine, but when they meet me, they’ll understand that I’m not as freakishly horny as I seem, and that’s all just for the fun of the shows.

The 24-year-old pop star went on: "I love playing with the crowd live, and sometimes you want to say things in order to take it to a really shocking place. But sometimes I’m very PG with it. It really just depends on the city, honestly."

The artwork for Sabrina's single 'Espresso'
The artwork for Sabrina's single 'Espresso'. Picture: Twitter @SabrinaAnnLynn

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' about?

She's recently entered a relationship with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan so if the song is x-rated we can assume it's an ode to the time she spends behind closed doors with him.

The music video to the song comes out two hours after the song is released so that might give us some more clues abut who and what 'Espresso' is about.

What are the lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter 'Espresso' ?

From the cassette cover we expect the lyrics 'Is it that sweet? I guess so' to be in the song but until the song is released that's all we know unfortunately.

We will update this page with the lyrics to 'Espresso' in full as soon as it drops.

