Here's how Taylor Swift became a billionaire

3 April 2024, 11:18 | Updated: 3 April 2024, 15:52

Taylor Swift has officially made it onto the Forbes' list of billionaires. But how did she get there?

Taylor Swift has been girl bossing her way to the big bucks since the start of her career and after nearly two decades in the industry she is reaping the rewards.

According to Bloomberg, Taylor has been a billionaire since 2023 after the success of her Eras Tour film, which pushed her to a net worth of $1.1 billion. Then in April 2024 the 'Bad Blood' singer was officially added to Forbes' World Billionaires List.

Taylor's staggering wealth somehow manages to make her boyfriend Travis Kelce's $40 million net worth look like a small sum.

You may be surprised to know that not a lot of pop stars make it to billionaire status. In fact, the only comparable artist who has made that title is Rihanna, whose net worth stands at an astonishing $1.4 billion.

And you'll be even more surprised to learn that Beyoncé isn't on Forbes' billionaire list, as her net worth is believed to sit at an estimated $800 million.

So, how did Tay manage to rack up such an impressive net worth? Here are all the ways Taylor's made her wealth.

How did Taylor Swift become a billionaire?

Taylor has amassed a net worth of $1.1 billion from a few different avenues including; the revenue from her tours, the release of her music, her concert films and her real estate portfolio.

However, her five-continent Eras Tour alone surpassed $1 billion in revenue which makes her the first musician ever to hit the ten-figure status solely from songs and performances.

The 34-year-old singer has been releasing music since she was 16 so she has had plenty of years to pad out her discography. And of course we can't forget the re-recordings of her catalog, which Forbes reports made her an impressive $92 million.

Like many successful businessmen and women Taylor has also invested her money which has helped to boost her wealth. The star has a real estate portfolio which is worth around $150 million including properties in Tennessee, Rhode Island, California, New York and London.

Taylor also really used the revival of the vinyl to her advantage. For example, with the release of her album 'The Tortured Poets Department' she has four editions of the vinyl available to purchase; 'The Albatross', ‘The Bolter’, 'The Manuscript' and 'The Black Dog'.

Each edition has an exclusive song and we all know how die-hard the Swifties are, so of course all of these vinyls fly off of shelves, making Tay a pretty penny.

People often look to Taylor's family and wonder whether she was born into money. And although her father Scott Swift was a stockbroker, so being savvy with money is probably something that runs in her family, it can't be denied that Taylor has made her wealth through her own career, which she started at such a young age.

At one point the worth of Taylor's music lay in the hands of someone else, when talent agent Scooter Braun sold her catalog to a private equity company in 2020.

That's why she began re-recording her albums, it meant that she has been able to regain the rights to her old music without having to buy the original master copies back from the private equity company.

Taylor still has the re-release of her self titled album and Reputation (Taylor's Version) up her sleeve plus her tour isn't over yet, so that net worth is only going to get bigger.

Also, getting her Eras Tour film onto Disney+ must of come with a nice pay check. So really the question shouldn't be, how is Taylor Swift a billionaire it should be, how wasn't she one sooner?!

