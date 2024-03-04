How Much Money Does Taylor Swift Make Per Show?

4 March 2024, 10:45 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 10:59

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will run until October 2024
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will run until October 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

She’s the biggest pop star in the world so we expected the figure to be high, but how much does Taylor Swift charge for her shows? And how much does she make per concert?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is without a doubt the biggest pop star on the planet right now. She’s made headlines across the globe as she’s travelled the world on her Eras Tour, wowing her audience with spectacular performances and dazzling outfits.

Her massive success has seen her cross the billionaire threshold in 2023, which is incredibly rare to do through just a music career. But it’s no surprise when you find out that through just ticket sales alone, her North American leg of the Eras Tour made over $700 million (£552 million) and that’s just what was reported in 2023.

But Taylor’s not done making bank yet, the queen knows her worth and it’s been reported that she was paid £14 million to perform in Singapore, exclusively during her tour.

Taylor Swift crossed the billionaire threshold in 2023
Taylor Swift crossed the billionaire threshold in 2023. Picture: Getty

Reportedly, the pop star was paid £2.3 million per show, for the six shows she will perform in Singapore in order to retain her from performing in the neighbouring countries in South East Asia.

You may be wondering why, but the answer is quite simple. Taylor’s arrival in any city around the world generates spending and increases value for the domestic economy.

By retaining exclusivity to Taylor’s Era’s Tour concert in that area of the world, Singapore’s guaranteed a mass influx of tourism to its country, as fans travels in to see her perform live. The amount of revenue the nation can make probably far exceeded Taylor’s mere £2.3 million fee per show.

Not a bad deal for both sides, but it’s a one-off situation, so that has us questioning, how much does Taylor make per concert?

Taylor Swift to release extended version of The Eras Tour

How much does Taylor Swift make per concert?

Taylor Swift makes approximately a jaw-dropping $13.6 million (£10.73 million) per concert she performs at, according to Forbes.

In 2023, the artist raked in over $700 million worth of ticket sales for just her North American sector of her world tour, so if you put on your maths hat and do the maths, the numbers keep rising and there’s almost too many zeros to count.

If Taylor makes $13.6 million per three hour show, then she’s making roughly $1, 260 (£994) per second she’s on stage.

With her World Eras Tour including 152 shows across five continents, she’s looking at over $2 billion (£1.58 billion) from ticket sales alone but that doesn’t even include merchandise, which is a HUGE part of Taylor’s fan culture.

According to the Washington Post, Taylor could reportedly make over $4.1 billion (£3.3 billion) by the end of her World Tour in 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift announces new final bonus track for her upcoming album

Inside Taylor Swift's Final Bonus Song 'The Black Dog' - Lyrics, Meaning & More

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are rumoured to be seeing one another

Who Is Joe Jonas' New Rumoured Girlfriend Stormi Bree?

Exclusive
Celeb Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother Will Have 24/7 Live Stream For The First Time Ever

TV & Film

The Global Awards 2024

The Global Awards Are Back For 2024

The BRITs 2024 felt like a celebration of women

The BRITs 2024 Was Truly All About The Girls

RAYE won big at the BRIT Awards 2024

RAYE Makes History With Six BRIT Awards In 2024

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits