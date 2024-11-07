Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for bringing their son on Kai Cenat live stream without her consent

7 November 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 7 November 2024, 17:56

Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for bringing their son on a Kai Cenat live without her consent
Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for bringing their son on a Kai Cenat live without her consent. Picture: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic, @kaicenat via Twitch
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Halle Bailey deactivated her X / Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly afterwards but she's now released a new statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has called out her ex-boyfriend DDG for going on a Kai Cenat live with their son Halo without her consent.

Last year, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey gave birth to her first child with rapper DDG. After deciding to keep her pregnancy private, the couple's son Halo was born on 23rd December 2023. Since then, Halle and DDG have both shared rare glimpses of Halo on social media.

On 3rd October 2024, DDG announced that he and Halle had broken up but would continuing co-parenting Halo and last night (6 Nov) Halo appeared with DDG in a Kai Cenat Instagram live. However, Halle has now released a new statement speaking out against her ex.

Halle Bailey shares adorable video with her son Halo

In a post on X / Twitter, Halle wrote: "Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town."

Halle later shared a separate post writing: "As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap."

Kai is yet to directly respond to Halle's post but he did post a photo of him and Halo on Instagram after the live.

Halle's comments have led to her being trolled on X / Twitter and Instagram to the point where she's now chosen to deactivate her accounts. For the time being, Halle's TikTok account is still live.

Halle Bailey calls out DDG on X / Twitter
Halle Bailey calls out DDG on X / Twitter. Picture: @hallebailey via X / Twitter
Halle Bailey opens up about postpartum on X / Twitter
Halle Bailey opens up about postpartum on X / Twitter. Picture: @hallebailey via X / Twitter

On 7th November, Halle reactivated her X / Twitter and Instagram accounts and tweeted a new statement. She said: "Yesterday, maybe I did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank u Kai for the gifts for Halo."

Announcing his split from Halle in October, DDG took to Instagram stories to say: "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for us both. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared."

Halle is yet to publicly comment on the split.

Read more about Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

A Harry Styles lookalike competition has been organised in London

Harry Styles lookalike competition is happening in London

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black

TV & Film

Barry Keoghan has spoken out about his relationship with Sabrina for the first time

Barry Keoghan finally addresses Sabrina Carpenter relationship for first time

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits