Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for bringing their son on Kai Cenat live stream without her consent

Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for bringing their son on a Kai Cenat live without her consent. Picture: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic, @kaicenat via Twitch

By Sam Prance

Halle Bailey deactivated her X / Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly afterwards but she's now released a new statement.

Halle Bailey has called out her ex-boyfriend DDG for going on a Kai Cenat live with their son Halo without her consent.

Last year, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey gave birth to her first child with rapper DDG. After deciding to keep her pregnancy private, the couple's son Halo was born on 23rd December 2023. Since then, Halle and DDG have both shared rare glimpses of Halo on social media.

On 3rd October 2024, DDG announced that he and Halle had broken up but would continuing co-parenting Halo and last night (6 Nov) Halo appeared with DDG in a Kai Cenat Instagram live. However, Halle has now released a new statement speaking out against her ex.

Halle Bailey shares adorable video with her son Halo

In a post on X / Twitter, Halle wrote: "Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town."

Halle later shared a separate post writing: "As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap."

Kai is yet to directly respond to Halle's post but he did post a photo of him and Halo on Instagram after the live.

Halle's comments have led to her being trolled on X / Twitter and Instagram to the point where she's now chosen to deactivate her accounts. For the time being, Halle's TikTok account is still live.

Halle Bailey calls out DDG on X / Twitter. Picture: @hallebailey via X / Twitter

Halle Bailey opens up about postpartum on X / Twitter. Picture: @hallebailey via X / Twitter

On 7th November, Halle reactivated her X / Twitter and Instagram accounts and tweeted a new statement. She said: "Yesterday, maybe I did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank u Kai for the gifts for Halo."

yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo 🩷✨ — Halle (@HalleBailey) November 7, 2024

Announcing his split from Halle in October, DDG took to Instagram stories to say: "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for us both. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared."

Halle is yet to publicly comment on the split.

