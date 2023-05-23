Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? Meet Rapper & YouTuber DDG

23 May 2023, 16:31

Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend?
Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everybody wants to know more about Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship, here's everything you need to know about The Little Mermaid star's boyfriend...

Halle Bailey is wowing audiences all over the globe with her performance as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but did you know that she has a Prince Charming in real life?

The singing-acting-sensation is dating the rapper and YouTuber DDG and the couple have been together for over a year.

Halle Bailey Sang 'A Part Of Your World' Live For The First Time At Disneyland

Halle was first romantically linked to DDG – which stands for Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – back in 2022 when they both attended one of Usher's Las Vegas residency shows.

They went public with their relationship in March 2022 and made their red-carpet debut at the BET Awards in June of the same year.

Watch the trailer for The Little Mermaid live-action movie

Halle and DDG are official
Halle and DDG are official. Picture: Getty

The young couple also walked the carpet at 2023's exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, and as The Little Mermaid's release date inches closer there has been a renewed interest in Halle and DDG's relationship.

Halle spoke to PEOPLE about her boyfriend and she had no shortage of adoring words, when asked if Darryl was her real-life version of Prince Eric, she confirmed just that.

"People love to talk about this. Yeah. I would say that," the actress gushed.

She even dropped some wise words about formative relationships, Halle said: "I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else.

"And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart," Bailey said.

DDG supports girlfriend Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere
DDG supports girlfriend Halle Bailey at The Little Mermaid premiere. Picture: Getty
Halle and DDG have been together since 2022
Halle and DDG have been together since 2022. Picture: Getty

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, the rapper echoed the same sentiment about his girlfriend, saying: "I've never been with nobody that's, like, really motivated me like she do."

He even added that he could see himself getting down on one knee and popping the question "eventually".

Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG?

DDG is a rapper and singer-songwriter as well as a former YouTuber; he used to upload under the username PontiacMadeDDG.

He started posting videos and vlogs in 2014 before signing a recording deal four years later, the star then founded his own record label in 2020. The musician has currently released two studio albums, to EPs and one mixtape.

Darryl was born in 1997 which makes him 25 at the time of writing, just two years older than his beau Halle.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks so far

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Is A Glistening Metallic Runway Of Looks

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Who will be on the Barbie soundtrack?

The Barbie Soundtrack's Rumoured & Confirmed Songs: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & More

TV & Film

Who is Jessie J's boyfriend?

Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? Age, Job & How They Met

The lowdown on a potential XO, Kitty season 2

Will There Be An ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far Including Potential Release Date & More

Miley Cyrus got honest about her next tour...

Why Miley Cyrus Won't Be Touring Again

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star