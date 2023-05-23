Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? Meet Rapper & YouTuber DDG

Everybody wants to know more about Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship, here's everything you need to know about The Little Mermaid star's boyfriend...

Halle Bailey is wowing audiences all over the globe with her performance as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but did you know that she has a Prince Charming in real life?

The singing-acting-sensation is dating the rapper and YouTuber DDG and the couple have been together for over a year.

Halle was first romantically linked to DDG – which stands for Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – back in 2022 when they both attended one of Usher's Las Vegas residency shows.

They went public with their relationship in March 2022 and made their red-carpet debut at the BET Awards in June of the same year.

The young couple also walked the carpet at 2023's exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, and as The Little Mermaid's release date inches closer there has been a renewed interest in Halle and DDG's relationship.

Halle spoke to PEOPLE about her boyfriend and she had no shortage of adoring words, when asked if Darryl was her real-life version of Prince Eric, she confirmed just that.

"People love to talk about this. Yeah. I would say that," the actress gushed.

She even dropped some wise words about formative relationships, Halle said: "I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else.

"And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart," Bailey said.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, the rapper echoed the same sentiment about his girlfriend, saying: "I've never been with nobody that's, like, really motivated me like she do."

He even added that he could see himself getting down on one knee and popping the question "eventually".

Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG?

DDG is a rapper and singer-songwriter as well as a former YouTuber; he used to upload under the username PontiacMadeDDG.

He started posting videos and vlogs in 2014 before signing a recording deal four years later, the star then founded his own record label in 2020. The musician has currently released two studio albums, to EPs and one mixtape.

Darryl was born in 1997 which makes him 25 at the time of writing, just two years older than his beau Halle.

