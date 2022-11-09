Louis Tomlinson Praises ‘Brother’ Harry Styles As He Reflects On One Direction

Louis Tomlinson praised Harry Styles' solo success after One Direction. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson got candid about his time in One Direction and said he’s ‘proud’ of his former bandmate Harry Styles’ solo career.

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his time during One Direction and praised his former bandmate Harry Styles for his incredible solo career.

The ‘Walls’ singer is just days away from releasing his hotly-anticipated second studio album, ‘Faith In The Future’, and as we gear up to his new music, Louis reflected on his time as a fivesome with former bandmates Harry, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the ‘Defenceless’ singer recalled how it was ‘daunting’ when the group decided to go on a hiatus in 2016, just a year after Zayn left the band.

He said: “It was a bit daunting. I’d just got to a stage where I really started to feel like I found my rhythm, I was enjoying songwriting, I felt like I finally worked out where I am in that band. And then it’s like: ‘Okay, well, now we’re going on a break.’ So there was a bit of petulance from my end, I was frustrated.”

Louis Tomlinson is set to release his second album on November 11. Picture: Alamy

Louis was the last of his former bandmates to release solo music, and commenting on how he felt when Harry released his first solo music, he said he was proud, dubbing him his ‘brother’.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” explained Louis, “Only ’cause I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.

“But it’s not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star. He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he’s done is unbelievable.”

Louis added: “It took me a while to work out where I stand. But I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”

Louis Tomlinson said it was 'daunting' when One Direction went on a hiatus. Picture: Alamy

Louis Tomlinson called Harry Styles 'a brother'. Picture: Getty

He went on to explain that the boys are all still supportive of each other behind closed doors, adding: “I’m sure the lads will text me when the album comes out, we check in on each other, we’re good like that.”

Louis then sweetly recalled when he ‘bumped into Niall at Glastonbury’, and even though they hadn’t spoken all year, nothing had changed.

“Because we've lived through such experiences together in One Direction, this bond that we have is for life,” added Louis.

