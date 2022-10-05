Did Louis Tomlinson Attend Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Show?

There are rumours circulating that Louis Tomlinson apparently attended Harry Styles' recent gig. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

One Direction fans have been sent into meltdown after rumours circulated that Louis Tomlinson apparently attended one of Harry Styles’ shows in the US.

Harry Styles has been selling out countless shows during his Love On Tour and in the midst of all the fans and celebs who have attended, there are rumours Louis Tomlinson is one of them.

Fans have been sent into a frenzy after rumours began swirling that Harry’s former One Direction bandmate Louis apparently attended one of his shows over in the US in September.

Harry Styles And My Policeman Co-Stars In Running For The Oscars

Harry Styles’ Beauty & Nail Polish Brand 'Pleasing' Is Expanding To Makeup

Louis’ apparent attendance was shared via celeb gossip page DeuxMoi on Instagram, which frequently shares sightings and anonymous submissions about the celeb world.

The gossip page shared a post about their anonymous tip, which claimed that Louis attended Harry’s Love On Tour show in Austin, Texas on September 28.

Harry Styles has been taking fans through his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Getty

DeuxMoi shared a submission that Louis apparently attended Harry's show. Picture: DeuxMoi/Instagram

Since then, fans have been trying to work out just how accurate the rumours were whilst, of course, freaking out over the prospect of the former bandmates being in the same venue again.

“Louis Tomlinson at Harry styles show? Is that even real god this is amazing,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Louis was seen at Harry’s show what?????!” said another, while a third asked, “I'm so late but LOUIS WAS AT HARRY'S SHOW!!!!”

There are rumours Louis Tomlinson attended Harry Styles' concert in Austin. Picture: Alamy

One Direction fans have been sent into meltdown over the rumours of Louis at Harry's show. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been searching the internet to find a picture of Louis’ attendance at the show but are yet to find anything.

This wouldn’t be the first time a 1D member has gone to watch another perform since their hiatus, however, as Niall Horan was spotted supporting Harry at his concert in Wembley in June.

Niall and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley were also seen hanging out with Harry’s big sister Gemma Styles at the show - how sweet!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital