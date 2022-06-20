Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Support Harry Styles' Love On Tour At Wembley

Niall and Amelia went on the ultimate date night! Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Niall Horan took girlfriend Amelia Woolley on the ultimate date night as they watched Harry Styles' sold-out Wembley show.

It comes as no surprise that Niall Horan showed up in support of One Direction brother Harry Styles for his Love On Tour concert in the capital!

Harry delivered an unforgettable performance to 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, marking a massive moment in his solo career – and of course, his former bandmate Niall was there to witness his achievement.

Niall brought girlfriend Amelia Woolley along to London's biggest event on June 19, and the loved-up couple even sat in the same box as Harry's family!

It didn't take long for fans to flood the Twittersphere with photos and videos taken from the crowd that showed the 'Slow Hands' singer hanging out with Harry's closest circle.

Niall Horan showed up to support Harry Styles in concert. Picture: Getty

Niall, 28, and Amelia, 24, were seen hanging out with the 'As It Was' performer's sister Gemma Styles, whose boyfriend was also in attendance!

Harry's box in the stadium was full of family, friends and, of course, a certain ex-bandmate – fans couldn't get enough of the sweet group egging on the star!

Directioner stook to Twitter to spread the news of the wholesome support system Harry had in attendance at his landmark show.

One fans shared a clip of Horan acting like one of the family as he greeted Harry's sister, writing: "Niall giving Gemma a hug- just before Harry came on stage."

Niall giving Gemma a hug- just before Harry came on stage #LoveOnTourWembley pic.twitter.com/2RhrKHJWes — Kim (Kimberley) I SEE HARRY TODAY (@itsjustkims) June 19, 2022

see when harry and niall’s friendship is the best and most genuine that came out of 1d pic.twitter.com/PdZvK1OLBn — steph ᴴ jack’s lawyer (@adoresnflwr) June 19, 2022

Niall and Amelia have been dating since 2020. Picture: Getty

Everyone was all smiles as the 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' star took the stage for one undeniably unforgettable show!

Niall star shared a sweet moment with his beau whilst they watched his friend belt out 1D favourite 'What Makes You Beautiful' – the first song from the boy group, released in 2011, has become a staple of Harry's setlists over the years.

The golfing fanatic seemed over the moon for his pal as he watched him perform their mega-hit to the stadium!

Fashion buyer Amelia and pop sensation Niall looked happy as ever as they celebrated Harry's success, the pair have been going strong since they began dating back in early 2020.

Niall Horan with his beautiful girlfriend Amelia Woolley enjoying "What Makes You Beautiful" (Harry Version) at #LoveOnTourWembley 🥂

Via : @tpwkivy 📸 pic.twitter.com/L2IecCs3H0 — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) June 19, 2022

🎥| Niall Horan and Amelia at Harry Styles’ show tonight! pic.twitter.com/CVRvD1aEjT — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

The 'Harry's House' musician has spoken about his run at Wembley Stadium, tweeting out on June 19: "Wembley, last night was one of my favourite shows we’ve ever played.

"I don’t know where to begin thanking you, I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m so grateful, I’m so happy," the pop star continued.

"Thank you, thank you. I love you all. See you later. H," he capped off his sentimental post.

