Olivia Wilde Has The Look Of Love Whilst Watching Harry Styles Concert

15 June 2022, 13:48

Olivia and Harry are too cute!
Olivia and Harry are too cute! Picture: Getty/Shutterstock
Fans can't get enough of a viral TikTok that shows Olivia Wilde staring at Harry Styles with adoring eyes as he performs 'Sign Of The Times' at his concert.

The latest TikTok of Olivia Wilde being Harry Styles’ number one fan watching him be an undeniable rock star is a little bit too cute!

One of the ‘As It Was’ singer’s concerts quickly spawned a viral clip, showing the actress-turned-director blasting the absolute look of love as she watches on.

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Their Romance Now

Harry was belting his first-ever solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’, with his incredible vocals filling the stadium, in the viral TikTok video the camera then panned to the Don't Worry Darling filmmaker watching her boyfriend in awe.

This isn’t the first time fans have taken to social media to gush over the power couple’s adorable antics, back in November Harry's mum was spotted dancing with Olivia's kids at a show – too cute!

Olivia Wilde is head over heels for boyfriend Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is head over heels for boyfriend Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

TikTokkers couldn’t help but feel that love was in the air when they came across the video, with the comments being inundated with sweet words about the pair.

One user wrote, "stop this is actually adorable," and another commented: “she is hella Beautiful. Adorable how she supports him. All the Love for the 2."

The comment section was full of words of adoration for Harry and Olivia, another TikTok user spoke all of our minds when they wrote: "She’s madly in love with him. We are the same.”

The heartwarming clip has amassed over 500,000 views as Stylers celebrate the pop star’s happy relationship!

Harry Styles delivered an incredible show
Harry Styles delivered an incredible show. Picture: Shutterstock

Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, initially met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, an upcoming thriller directed by Wilde that features Styles as the leading man! They were first spotted as an item back in January 2021 as they attended a friend's wedding.

The colleagues-turned-partners are famously very private about their relationship, however, their romance seems to have gone from strength to strength as they have become more comfortable showing their love in the public eye.

Their film is set to hit theatres on September 23, with fans reeling over the steamy trailer that was released last month - not long to go!

These two make us believe in love!

