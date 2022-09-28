Harry Styles’ Beauty & Nail Polish Brand 'Pleasing' Is Expanding To Makeup

Harry Styles' Pleasing brand will be dropping a limited edition makeup line. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is releasing more Pleasing products and this time he’s set to drop makeup in collaboration with fashion designer Marco Ribeiro.

Harry Styles is expanding his Pleasing brand to more than nail polish, skincare and merchandise - he’s now adding makeup!

The ‘As It Was’ singer is only going from strength to strength with his beauty brand, which often sells out new nail polish lines seriously quickly.

This time, Harry is teaming up with Brazilian-born, Paris-based fashion designer, Marco Ribeiro, to launch a new makeup line.

The new Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro line will debut at the designer’s Paris Fashion Week presentation on September 29.

Harry Styles' Pleasing brand is expanding. Picture: Getty

The Pressed Powder Pigments palette. Picture: Pleasing

It will also be available to buy from the Pleasing website that same day!

So, what’s in the limited edition makeup line? The most sustainable and stunning items, of course.

There are The Pressed Powder Pigments palette available, which is made up of eight wet-to-dry colours.

Pleasing's Universal Cream Pigments. Picture: Pleasing

In true Harry style, continuing the brand’s sustainability initiative, each metal palette will be sold in a 100% compostable carton, made with at least 70% post-consumer material.

There’s also a set of three Universal Cream Pigments, two of which can be used anywhere on the face, while another is primarily for lips and cheeks.

All three of these buildable shades are vegan and cruelty-free, while the available products are said to cost between £35-£50.

