How Does Don’t Worry Darling End? The Ending & Plot Twist Explained

28 September 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 16:37

The ending and plot twist of Don't Worry, Darling explained
The ending and plot twist of Don't Worry, Darling explained. Picture: Warner Bros
Capital FM

By Capital FM

There is a huge plot twist at the end of Don’t Worry, Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh - but what exactly happens in the ending?

Don’t Worry, Darling is the film no one can stop talking about thanks to the star-studded cast and unique plot.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in the movie as a 1950s married couple called Jack and Alice, as they live in a utopian community and are taking part in the Victory Project led by Frank (Chris Pine).

Since the film dropped on September 23, people haven’t stopped talking about the levels of jaw-drops to the movie and the plot twist ending.

Kiki Layne And Ari’el Stachel Claim 'Don’t Worry Darling' Scenes Were ‘Cut’ From The Movie

What’s Really Going On With Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde? The Don’t Worry Darling Feud Rumours Explained

But what exactly happens at the end of Don’t Worry, Darling?

Keep scrolling - we’ve got you covered…

*Major spoiler alerts ahead*

The cast of Don't Worry Darling
The cast of Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty
There's a huge plot twist at the end of Don't Worry Darling
There's a huge plot twist at the end of Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Warner Bros

What happens at the end of Don’t Worry, Darling? The ending explained

So, if you’ve watched DWD, you’ll know that throughout of the movie, Alice has suspicions about the Victory Project after feeling that everything was not as it seemed.

After seeing a plane crash into the desert, she then heads out to investigate the wreckage.

Instead of finding the plane, however, she finds a building where the Victory employees work - which is a forbidden area for the non-workers in the community.

Alice goes on to confront Frank about her suspicions later in the film but is then kidnapped and sent for electric shock therapy.

After undergoing the therapy, she starts to remember memories of her life before Victory, where her life was completely different and lived in modern day.

Alice begins to have suspicions of Victory in Don't Worry Darling
Alice begins to have suspicions of Victory in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Warner Bros
Alice confronts Frank about the odd things taking place in Victory
Alice confronts Frank about the odd things taking place in Victory. Picture: Warner Bros
Things are not as they seem in Don't Worry Darling
Things are not as they seem in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Warner Bros

Although she and Jack appeared to live in the 1950s picturesque community, she realises she actually lives in the present day and works as a doctor, while Jack signs up to Victory whilst struggling with his earnings.

During the flashbacks, we see Jack getting reeled into the idea of Victory by a podcast followed by the couple strapped into their bed at home as they’re transported to the simulation, operated by virtual reality technology.

Once Alice eventually figures out what’s going on after her memories came back to her, she confronts her husband which leads to a big fight, resulting in Alice hitting Jack over the head with the glass and killing him.

She then speaks to her fellow Victory wife and best friend Bunny (Olivia Wilde), who confirms her suspicions about Victory and tells her that once a man is killed in the virtual reality world, they are killed in the real world.

Alice then manages to escape finally, where she ends up waking up in her bed IRL.

Talk about a plot twist!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' Pleasing brand will be dropping a limited edition makeup line

Harry Styles’ Beauty & Nail Polish Brand 'Pleasing' Is Expanding To Makeup

Fans are hoping Rihanna has been cooking up some new music

Rihanna Fuels New Music Rumours After Studio Session With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist

Every Song Taylor Swift Has Unveiled During 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'

Some people think they know what Molly-Mae Hague will name her baby

Molly-Mae Hague Fans Convinced She Dropped A Clue About What She’ll Name Her Baby

Love Island's Mollie Salmon and George Tasker are now step-siblings

Love Island 2022 Stars Mollie & George Become Step-Siblings After Their Parents Get Married

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Cast & All The BTS Pictures

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star