Kiki Layne And Ari’el Stachel Claim 'Don’t Worry Darling' Scenes Were ‘Cut’ From The Movie

26 September 2022, 17:44

Kiki Layne claimed most of her scenes were cut from Don't Worry Darling
Kiki Layne claimed most of her scenes were cut from Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Kiki Layne/Instagram
Kiki Layne and Don’t Worry Darling co-star Ari’el Stachel said most of their scenes ‘ended up on the cutting room floor.’

Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, hit cinemas last week, after being in the headlines for months over an alleged feud on set.

Now that the movie is here the drama still hasn’t died down, with Kiki Layne and Ari’el Satchel – who play Margaret and Ted – claiming most of their scenes were cut from the Olivia Wilde-directed flick.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Kiki shared some the moments she captured from her time on the filming, writing alongside it: “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. Love you Ari.”

Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Join Musical Forces In Don't Worry Darling

Kiki added a string of heart emojis and smiling emojis.

Kiki Layne said she 'got her check' as she called out being cut from some of the DWD scenes
Kiki Layne said she 'got her check' as she called out being cut from some of the DWD scenes. Picture: Kiki Layne/Instagram

She added the hashtags, ‘got my check’, ‘got my man’ and ‘everything happens for a reason’.

Ari’el responded in the comments: “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

Co-star Gemma Chan also commented, simply leaving a heart emoji.

Ari’el has also made a TikTok titled: “When you end up on the cutting room floor. Go see Don’t Worry Darling,” showing him dancing in front of screenshots of tweets about the film.

“I can overlook a movie being bad but I cannot overlook a movie being band and making Ari’el a glorified extra. The man has a Tony! Give him more than two lines Olivia Wilde!” one tweet read.

Another said: “I have some thoughts about Don’t Worry Darling, but the most vital is that Ari’el is not on it!”

Don't Worry Darling is made headlines earlier this year when it was reported Florence had had a disagreement with Olivia on set – something the director refused to address at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

