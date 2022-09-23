Harry Styles And Florence Pugh Join Musical Forces In Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have released a song. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

With the release of Don't Worry Darling, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have collaborated on a song for the soundtrack – here's everything you need to know about 'With You All The Time'.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh have been blowing audiences away with their performances in the film of the year, Don't Worry Darling – and now they've starred in a song together too!

Olivia Wilde's hotly-anticipated psychological thriller finally came out on September 23, and with the theatrical release of the movie, came the soundtrack.

Fans were delighted to discover that Florence and Harry collaborated on the track 'With You All The Time', a melody that features heavily throughout the film.

The eerie, lullaby-like song features as the final track of 'Don't Worry Darling (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)' and is credited to Styles and Pugh's respective characters of Jack and Alice.

Harry and Florence have collaborated on the DWD soundtrack. Picture: Getty

Surprisingly, the 'As It Was' singer is notably vocally absent from the lulling number, but serves as the producer, writer and pianist.

Florence's dulcet tones sweep in and out throughout the largely instrumental track, with Harry's piano lines making up most layers of 'With You All The Time'.

The multi-faceted actress repeatedly sings the lyrics: "Darling, I'm / With you all the time / Can't you see I long to be / With you all the time?"

Director Olivia Wilde previously revealed in an interview with Variety that the One Direction star created the first demo in just five minutes!

Don't Worry Darling and it's soundtrack came out on September 23. Picture: Warner Brothers

Harry and Florence sing as Jack and Alice. Picture: Alamy

She explained how the haunting song came about: "In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?’"

Wilde continued: "He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes.’”

Despite not being credited under the DWD actors' names, the experimental track serves as the first collaboration from Harry since he began his solo career.

Midsommar actress Florence has dabbled in the music world before – when she's not wowing audiences with her seriously impressive filmography – featuring on a track by Toby Sebastian in in 2021 called 'Midnight', the song has amassed over three million streams on Spotify at the time of writing.

Fans first heard the ghostly music in early trailers of the thriller, now that Don't Worry Darling has finally been released we can enjoy the 3-minute track in it's entirety!

