All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far... Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Florence Pugh has starred in everything from blockbusters to indie films to period dramas – here is everything you need to know about her filmography so far...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At just 26 years old, Florence Pugh has had quite the impressive career!

The star first burst onto the scenes when she was just 18, and her star is set to soar to new heights with the release of the Olvia Wilde-directed flick, Don't Worry Darling!

Florence Pugh Wants People To Focus Less On Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

A walk through Florence's fascinating film career, from her beginning on The Falling to her hotly-anticipated psychological thriller with Harry Styles...

Florence Pugh has already had a mega-movie career. Picture: Getty

2014: Florence got her start on The Falling

Florence Pugh's career began in 2014 when she landed her first role in the mystery drama The Falling with Masie Williams – and she was still at college at the time, impressive!

It didn't take long for her filmography to proliferate from there, Flo then bagged the lead role in Lady Macbeth (2016) as well as acted in several television roles during this time.

Florence began acting with her role in The Falling. Picture: IMDB

2018: The Commuter, Outlaw King and Malevolent

2018 marked a big year for Florence, who was just 22 at the time, starring in multiple big-budget projects, and everyone was starting to take notice of the new young talent.

She wowed in performances in action-thriller The Commuter, drama Outlaw King (featuring Chris Pine) and horror Malevolent – not to mention she also made a hilarious cameo in the BBC skit Leading Lady Parts, the short film has amassed over a whopping 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Florence's career began heating up when she landed many major roles. Picture: IMDB

2019: Florence breaks into the mainstream with Midsommar and Little Women

Just five years into her career, Florence was already forging a pretty impressive path for herself, with 2019 being widely considered her breakthrough year!

When you look at Florence's filmography at this time it's hard to deny that she is a genre-subverting queen!

From Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Woman to the critically acclaimed Ari Aster horror Midsommar, Pugh certainly showed her expansive acting chops.

She marked the start of this huge year in her career with Fighting with My Family, which certainly put her on the map!

Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet starred opposite each other in Little Women. Picture: Alamy

Midsommar quickly became a cult-classic. Picture: Alamy

2021: Florence Pugh enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After the smash success that was 2019, Florence's star was set to rise to new heights! After being inundated with movie offers, the actress bagged herself a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe – joining the likes of Tom Holland, Chris Evans and Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles (more on that later).

In 2021, Pugh appeared in the highly-awaited superhero flick Black Widow, starring alongside none other than Scarlett Johansson.

She portrays the character of Yelena Belova, a sister figure to Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. Florence's work in the MCU is not over yet, with a rumored second movie in the works...

Florence Pugh debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Picture: Alamy

Don't Worry Darling is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Picture: Getty

2022 marks Florence's biggest year yet

Florence Pugh has been a name on everyone's lips as she gears up to the release of some pretty huge projects in 2022.

The mega-hotly-anticipated psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darlin, will hit theatres on September 23 and fans are already showering Pugh with praise over her performance as Alice.

Another drama The Wonder is set for release later this year, and three other promising projects from the star have entered post-production for the year 2023.

As Florence promotes DWD, she has also been filming for the epic science-fiction franchise Dune: Part Two, starring alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

You can't deny that Miss Flo has a very eclectic and unique career under her belt – and she's achieved all this by 26!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital