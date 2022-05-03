A Closer Lowdown On The Plot Of Don’t Worry, Darling

Don't Worry, Darling promises a jaw-dropping synopsis. Picture: WarnerBros

After the official trailer dropped, fans are getting a closer look into what we can expect from Don’t Worry, Darling.

Don’t Worry, Darling is set for release in just a few months and we’ve already been treated to the most jaw-dropping trailer we’ve seen so far this year - for a number of reasons.

The upcoming movie starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan - and directed by Olivia Wilde - has a gripping storyline that has sent chills through our screens already.

For those who are a little confused about the plot of the movie, we’ve got the lowdown on what you need to know to get you comfortably sucked into the DWD world…

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are Jack and Alice in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: WarnerBros

Don’t Worry, Darling’s plot and synopsis

Harry and Florence play Jack and Alice, who are a husband and wife living in a utopian 1950’s community and are taking part in the Victory Project led by Frank (Chris Pine).

However, things get dark when Alice begins to become suspicious about the company and what secrets it may be hiding.

A new synopsis has been circulating online, which gives a closer look into what fans can expect from the upcoming movie.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play husband and wife in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: WarnerBros

Alice begins to become suspicious of Jack's company in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: WarnerBros

It reads: “Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealised community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine) - equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach - anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

“While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working one the ‘development of progressive materials’, their wives - including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan) - get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every residents needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

“But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive facade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?”

Don’t Worry, Darling goes on to be described as “an audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller”, which we’re sure will be the talk of the cinematic world once it drops in September.

