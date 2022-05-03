4 Scenes Fans Can't Get Over In The 'Don’t Worry, Darling' Trailer

By Capital FM

The first 'Don’t Worry, Darling' trailer is here and the Harry Styles and Florence Pugh clips do not disappoint.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Don’t Worry, Darling comes out in a matter of months and the official trailer is finally here, giving a first look at Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine’s characters.

Harry and Florence play main characters Jack and Alice, a husband and wife living in a utopian 1950’s community and taking part in the Victory Project led by Frank (Pine). However, Alice begins to have suspicions about where her husband really works and fears his glamorous company is hiding some dark secrets.

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

The first full trailer introduces fans to the ‘Victory Project’, where the men in the town work while their wives cook, clean, shop and, in one eery scene, learn ballet.

Gemma Chan’s character tells the community: “Welcome to the Victory Project. We’re all here, because we believe in the mission,” before Frank (Pine) reassures them: “We’re changing the world.”

Alice, played by the super talented Florence, is also seen asking their fellow community members what the Victory Project ‘actually is’ and asking Jack (Styles), ‘what if this place is dangerous?’ before he lashes out at his wife.

After the first full trailer dropped, here’s a breakdown of every scene fans can’t stop talking about.

Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry’s British accent in DWD

Fans are loving the fact Harry’s kept his British accent for Don’t Worry, Darling, but they also were hoping to see the pop icon debut his American twang.

“Was anyone else surprised that Harry’s character in don’t worry darling has an English accent? I was so prepared for Harry to do an American one,” one person tweeted.

For those still confused as to whether he’s opted for British or American in the movie, he explained himself on Capital Breakfast recently, telling Roman, Sian and Sonny: “I think it’s a little bit all over the place because I’m from up north and then I’ve lived in London for 10 years and I’ve spent a lot of time in America and stuff. So, I think when I’m with Americans, they don’t think I sound American at all.

“And then sometimes I think when I’m with English people they expect me to sound American - I don’t think I do, but maybe I pick up a couple bits along the way. But I try and translate for whoever I’m with,” Harry joked.

Don't Worry, Darling: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are involved in some NSFW scenes. Picture: Warner Bros

Those NSFW scenes

Harry warned us not to watch any of his new movies with our parents and we can see why…

There’s a fair few intimate scenes dotted throughout Don’t Worry, Darling, including one between Jack and Alice while Frank is mere metres away from them.

One fan accurately wrote: “Shout out to @Florence_Pugh because like IS SHE OK AFTER FILMING SEX SCENES WITH HARRY?! Someone check on her [sic].”

Harry Styles' character Jack loses patience with wife Alice. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry shouting at Florence

Something fans have never witnessed from Haz before; anger.

In the DWD trailer, Harry’s character shouts at Alice as she begins to question her husband’s work at the Victory Project during a dinner party with the project’s leader, Frank, asking whether it's dangerous.

“Stop it!” He yells, before Frank encourages her to go on.

"No, Jack, it's okay. I'm curious to hear where she's going with this," Frank tells her.

Harry Styles' character Jack is the ultimate gent in DWD – or so it seems. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry’s character Jack being the ultimate gent

The first pictures from Don’t Worry, Darling over a year ago sent fans wild as Harry was papped zooming around in a 50’s car, wearing a dapper grey suit.

And in the trailer we get to see him being the gent we stan IRL, opening the car door for wife Alice and helping her out of the car.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital