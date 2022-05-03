4 Scenes Fans Can't Get Over In The 'Don’t Worry, Darling' Trailer

3 May 2022, 13:01 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 14:36

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The first 'Don’t Worry, Darling' trailer is here and the Harry Styles and Florence Pugh clips do not disappoint.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Don’t Worry, Darling comes out in a matter of months and the official trailer is finally here, giving a first look at Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine’s characters.

Harry and Florence play main characters Jack and Alice, a husband and wife living in a utopian 1950’s community and taking part in the Victory Project led by Frank (Pine). However, Alice begins to have suspicions about where her husband really works and fears his glamorous company is hiding some dark secrets.

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

The first full trailer introduces fans to the ‘Victory Project’, where the men in the town work while their wives cook, clean, shop and, in one eery scene, learn ballet.

Gemma Chan’s character tells the community: “Welcome to the Victory Project. We’re all here, because we believe in the mission,” before Frank (Pine) reassures them: “We’re changing the world.”

Alice, played by the super talented Florence, is also seen asking their fellow community members what the Victory Project ‘actually is’ and asking Jack (Styles), ‘what if this place is dangerous?’ before he lashes out at his wife.

After the first full trailer dropped, here’s a breakdown of every scene fans can’t stop talking about.

Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling
Harry Styles in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry’s British accent in DWD

Fans are loving the fact Harry’s kept his British accent for Don’t Worry, Darling, but they also were hoping to see the pop icon debut his American twang.

“Was anyone else surprised that Harry’s character in don’t worry darling has an English accent? I was so prepared for Harry to do an American one,” one person tweeted.

For those still confused as to whether he’s opted for British or American in the movie, he explained himself on Capital Breakfast recently, telling Roman, Sian and Sonny: “I think it’s a little bit all over the place because I’m from up north and then I’ve lived in London for 10 years and I’ve spent a lot of time in America and stuff. So, I think when I’m with Americans, they don’t think I sound American at all.

“And then sometimes I think when I’m with English people they expect me to sound American - I don’t think I do, but maybe I pick up a couple bits along the way. But I try and translate for whoever I’m with,” Harry joked.

Don't Worry, Darling: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are involved in some NSFW scenes
Don't Worry, Darling: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are involved in some NSFW scenes. Picture: Warner Bros

Those NSFW scenes

Harry warned us not to watch any of his new movies with our parents and we can see why…

There’s a fair few intimate scenes dotted throughout Don’t Worry, Darling, including one between Jack and Alice while Frank is mere metres away from them.

One fan accurately wrote: “Shout out to @Florence_Pugh because like IS SHE OK AFTER FILMING SEX SCENES WITH HARRY?! Someone check on her [sic].”

Harry Styles' character Jack loses patience with wife Alice
Harry Styles' character Jack loses patience with wife Alice. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry shouting at Florence

Something fans have never witnessed from Haz before; anger.

In the DWD trailer, Harry’s character shouts at Alice as she begins to question her husband’s work at the Victory Project during a dinner party with the project’s leader, Frank, asking whether it's dangerous.

“Stop it!” He yells, before Frank encourages her to go on.

"No, Jack, it's okay. I'm curious to hear where she's going with this," Frank tells her.

Harry Styles' character Jack is the ultimate gent in DWD – or so it seems
Harry Styles' character Jack is the ultimate gent in DWD – or so it seems. Picture: Warner Bros

Harry’s character Jack being the ultimate gent

The first pictures from Don’t Worry, Darling over a year ago sent fans wild as Harry was papped zooming around in a 50’s car, wearing a dapper grey suit.

And in the trailer we get to see him being the gent we stan IRL, opening the car door for wife Alice and helping her out of the car.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran has released a song with Antytila

Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Ukrainian Band Antytila For '2Step' Remix

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

Kaz Kamwi and Liberty Poole spoke about the terrifying ordeal

Love Island's Liberty Poole & Kaz Kamwi Speak Out After Being Held At Knifepoint

Love Island

Pete Davidson seemingly got a tattoo for Kim Kardashian's kids

Is Pete Davidson’s New Tattoo Really For Kim Kardashian’s Kids?

Don't Worry, Darling promises a jaw-dropping synopsis

A Closer Lowdown On The Plot Of Don’t Worry, Darling

Olivia and Vanessa have finally met IRL!

Olivia Rodrigo And Vanessa Hudgens Bonded At The Met Gala

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star