Harry Styles And My Policeman Co-Stars In Running For The Oscars

30 September 2022, 17:30

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and their co-stars have been put forward for Oscar nods by Amazon.

Harry Styles is about to return to the big screen once again in My Policeman, weeks after his main character debut in Don’t Worry, Darling.

My Policeman isn’t even out yet and it’s already being put forward for Oscar recognition by Amazon.

First Look At Harry Styles In My Policeman Is Finally Here As Release Date Is Confirmed

According to Variety, Harry, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and their cast have been put forward to the Academy for consideration in the supporting categories.

Harry Styles and the My Policeman co-stars have been put forward for Academy recognition
Harry Styles and the My Policeman co-stars have been put forward for Academy recognition. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles plays policeman Tom
Harry Styles plays policeman Tom. Picture: Alamy

The story, written by Bethan Roberts, jumps between the 1950s and the '90s to explore the love triangle between Harry, Emma and David Dawson’s characters Tom, Marion and Patrick.

Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and Linus Roache play the older versions of the characters and are included in the running.

Tom, a policeman, marries Emma's character Marion but throughout their relationship he’s secretly in love with museum curator Patrick.

Given the different society people were living in in those days, it’s safer for Tom to marry Marion but she must share her policeman with Patrick, embracing their threesome relationship until jealousy breaks one of them.

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles as Marion and Tom
Emma Corrin and Harry Styles as Marion and Tom. Picture: Alamy

The story flashes forward to the '90s when an elderly Patrick re-enters Marion and Tom’s lives, with life-changing consequences.

My Policeman will come out in cinemas on 21 October, and will land on Prime Video on 4 November.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Molly-Mae's Baby, To Alex And Olivia Bowen's Son

Love Island

Taylor has started revealing the tracklist

Every Song Taylor Swift Has Unveiled During 'Midnights Mayhem With Me'

Khloe Kardashian suffered brain trauma following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian Has Developed Brain Trauma Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez spoke about the importance of kindness following the hate Hailey Bieber received in her interview

Selena Gomez Slams ‘Vile’ Hate Comments Online After Hailey Bieber’s Tell-All Interview

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are rumoured to be dating

Dua Lipa Sparks Dating Rumours With Trevor Noah After Being Spotted Kissing On Cosy Date Night

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star