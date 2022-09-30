Harry Styles And My Policeman Co-Stars In Running For The Oscars

By Capital FM

Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and their co-stars have been put forward for Oscar nods by Amazon.

Harry Styles is about to return to the big screen once again in My Policeman, weeks after his main character debut in Don’t Worry, Darling.

My Policeman isn’t even out yet and it’s already being put forward for Oscar recognition by Amazon.

According to Variety, Harry, David Dawson, Emma Corrin and their cast have been put forward to the Academy for consideration in the supporting categories.

Harry Styles and the My Policeman co-stars have been put forward for Academy recognition. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles plays policeman Tom. Picture: Alamy

The story, written by Bethan Roberts, jumps between the 1950s and the '90s to explore the love triangle between Harry, Emma and David Dawson’s characters Tom, Marion and Patrick.

Gina McKee, Rupert Everett and Linus Roache play the older versions of the characters and are included in the running.

Tom, a policeman, marries Emma's character Marion but throughout their relationship he’s secretly in love with museum curator Patrick.

Given the different society people were living in in those days, it’s safer for Tom to marry Marion but she must share her policeman with Patrick, embracing their threesome relationship until jealousy breaks one of them.

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles as Marion and Tom. Picture: Alamy

The story flashes forward to the '90s when an elderly Patrick re-enters Marion and Tom’s lives, with life-changing consequences.

My Policeman will come out in cinemas on 21 October, and will land on Prime Video on 4 November.

