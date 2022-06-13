On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
13 June 2022, 13:57
Fans have been sent into meltdown after the first look photos of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman have dropped - and we finally have a release date!
My Policeman is probably the most hotly-anticipated film of 2022 and we finally have a first look and a confirmed release date!
Fans have officially been sent into meltdown over the snaps - which shows Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in their respective roles as PC Tom Burgess, Marion and Patrick.
The first image shows Harry’s character gazing into the eyes of his on-screen wife, played by Emma, while in a swimming pool.
Harry Style' Show At Capital's Summertime Ball Was Unforgettable
The second picture then shows the pair alongside David’s character in a gallery, who Harry’s character goes on to have a secret affair with.
Excited is an understatement for how fans were feeling after seeing the first teaser - and now we can get even more buzzing about it now that we have a confirmed release date!
Grab your popcorn because My Policeman will hit cinemas on October 21, 2022.
The film will also be available to stream on Prime Video from November 4, 2022.
Production for My Policeman began in April 2021, with filming taking place across Brighton and London, so it’s fair to say fans have been waiting for a release date for a longggg time.
We’re counting down the days!
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital