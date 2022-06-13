First Look At Harry Styles In My Policeman Is Finally Here As Release Date Is Confirmed

13 June 2022, 13:57

The first look at My Policeman starring Harry Styles is finally here
The first look at My Policeman starring Harry Styles is finally here. Picture: Getty/Amazon
Fans have been sent into meltdown after the first look photos of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman have dropped - and we finally have a release date!

My Policeman is probably the most hotly-anticipated film of 2022 and we finally have a first look and a confirmed release date!

Fans have officially been sent into meltdown over the snaps - which shows Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in their respective roles as PC Tom Burgess, Marion and Patrick.

The first image shows Harry’s character gazing into the eyes of his on-screen wife, played by Emma, while in a swimming pool.

Harry Style' Show At Capital's Summertime Ball Was Unforgettable

Harry Styles will star in My Policeman as PC Tom Burgess
Harry Styles will star in My Policeman as PC Tom Burgess. Picture: Getty
My Policeman stars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin
My Policeman stars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. Picture: Amazon

The second picture then shows the pair alongside David’s character in a gallery, who Harry’s character goes on to have a secret affair with.

Excited is an understatement for how fans were feeling after seeing the first teaser - and now we can get even more buzzing about it now that we have a confirmed release date!

Grab your popcorn because My Policeman will hit cinemas on October 21, 2022.

My Policeman will drop in October
My Policeman will drop in October. Picture: Amazon
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin filming for My Policeman
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin filming for My Policeman. Picture: Getty

The film will also be available to stream on Prime Video from November 4, 2022.

Production for My Policeman began in April 2021, with filming taking place across Brighton and London, so it’s fair to say fans have been waiting for a release date for a longggg time.

We’re counting down the days!

