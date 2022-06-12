On Air Now
12 June 2022, 22:18 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:53
Harry Styles at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 with Barclaycard was unforgettable!
The Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard performer we were all waiting for, Harry Styles, came through to Wembley Stadium and did not disappoint!
This is Harry's first time performing at STB as a solo artist after debuting at the annual event with his former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in 2015.
The stage has been anticipating his return and fans let it be known just how much they missed him as he delivered his spell-binding set!
