Harry Styles' First Solo Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball Was Unforgettable

Harry Styles gave the most memorable performance at Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry Styles at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 with Barclaycard was unforgettable!

The Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard performer we were all waiting for, Harry Styles, came through to Wembley Stadium and did not disappoint!

This is Harry's first time performing at STB as a solo artist after debuting at the annual event with his former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in 2015.

The stage has been anticipating his return and fans let it be known just how much they missed him as he delivered his spell-binding set!

Harry Styles shut down Wembley Stadium for Capital's STB. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry Styles opened his magical set with 'Golden'

Harry Styles hit us in the feels with 'Adore You'

Harry Styles had 80,000 people singing along to 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles performed 'As It Was' at Wembley Stadium for the first time

Harry Styles had us emotional with 'Late Night Talking'

Harry Styles' Capital Summertime Ball set list:

'Golden'

'Adore You'

'Watermelon Sugar'

'Late Night Talking'

'As It Was'

