Louis Tomlinson Has Officially Removed One Direction From His Bio & It’s The End Of An Era

18 October 2022, 17:10

Louis Tomlinson has officially removed One Direction from his bio on social media
Louis Tomlinson has officially removed One Direction from his bio on social media. Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson’s fans have noticed his bio has changed and it no longer references One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson is stepping into his new music era with the traditional revamp of social media accounts.

However, that has left some fans mourning his much-loved Instagram and Twitter bio, which referenced One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson Set To Embark On ‘Faith In The Future’ World Tour - Here’s All The Details

Did Louis Tomlinson Attend Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Show?

The ‘Walls’ singer officially removed his iconic ‘1/4 of One Direction’ from his bio, marking the end of an era.

The bio had been in place since Louis was in the band with former bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Louis Tomlinson has officially taken One Direction out of his bio
Louis Tomlinson has officially taken One Direction out of his bio. Picture: Getty

Formerly, it included ‘1/5 of One Direction’ before Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015, a year before the band went on a hiatus.

It’s not known exactly when Louis altered his bio, but fans began noticing as early as the end of August, all the way up until the past few days.

Louis, who has now already dropped two singles from his forthcoming album ‘Faith In The Future’, is now promoting his new music on his socials instead.

Reacting to the change, one fan tweeted: “Sooo... No one gonna talk abt the fact that Louis tomlinson removed 1/4 of one direction from his bio then? Guess alot has been happening recently [sic].”

Louis Tomlinson has changed the layout of his socials
Louis Tomlinson has changed the layout of his socials. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter
Louis Tomlinson's old Twitter bio
Louis Tomlinson's old Twitter bio. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

“SINCE WHEN DID @Louis_Tomlinson CHANGE HIS BIO! NO MORE 1/4 OF ONE DIRECTION,” added another emotional fan.

This comes after Louis reflected on his time in the band during an interview with MusicWeek, where he said it took him ‘so long to get over’ the band coming to an end because he ‘never got clarity’ on how long the hiatus would last.

Louis said: “I suppose it’s only a break if we ever get back together! When we had the conversations, we never got any real clarity on what it was. And I can remember going into those meetings and saying, ‘You know, I understand – it’s not what I want – but all I would ask is just put a rough time on how long a break.’ And there was never really an answer.

“So I definitely came out of the band, crossing my fingers thinking, ‘Oh, maybe it’s only going to be like a year or two.’ That’s also why it took me a long time to get over it because I didn’t really know what it was. I think that’s probably stopped me from going into my solo career because I was still just thinking I wanted to be in that band.”

